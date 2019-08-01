Seabourn Announces "2021 World Cruise: Extraordinary Oceans"

Scheduled to depart Miami on January 3, 2021, the World Cruise will sail east-to-west visiting Central America , the west coast of South America , the islands of the South Pacific , Australia , Indonesia , and Africa, before ending in Barcelona, Spain, on May 24, 2021. The World Cruise is now open for sale, and the entire itinerary is available to peruse on Seabourn's website .

The new World Cruise itinerary is the work of Tim Littley, Seabourn's senior director of itinerary planning, who designed it with "differentiation" in mind. "I wanted this World Cruise to be exploratory in nature, focused thematically on alluring destinations and experiences that are a blend of sought after favorites combined with other smaller, quaint ports that are perhaps a bit unknown to some," Littley said.

Littley meticulously crafted an itinerary that will have guests excited and busy with dynamic experiences followed by opportunities to relax for a couple of days or more at sea in between port visits. "Even though we're headed around the world, we're comfortably wandering as we move from place to place. The cadence of the journey is designed to get guests into the rhythm of exploration with an equal amount of time to relax," he said.

As the name of the World Cruise implies, Seabourn Sojourn will cross two great oceans – Pacific and Indian – as well as traverse the Atlantic Ocean along the coast of Africa. The 140-day voyage will include 10 overnights and linger late into the evening in 16 ports, offering guests ample opportunities to explore these fascinating destinations in depth.

For the first time, Seabourn will offer its popular "Ventures by Seabourn" program on a World Cruise, featuring an expert expedition team leading insightful explorations in the South Pacific. Optional kayaking, Zodiac, snorkeling and trekking tours will be available in French Polynesia, Cook Islands, Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and more.

In addition, there will be exclusive world cruise events planned over the course of the journey for guests on the full 140-day voyage, as well as local entertainment, regional cuisines, and palate-pleasing wines for all guests to savor as they sail around the globe.

Destination highlights on Seabourn's 2021 World Cruise include:

Central and South America - Seabourn Sojourn's passage from the Atlantic to the Pacific will brim with experiences guests won't want to miss. The ship will skim the coast of Central America before making a full transit of the 51-mile-long Panama Canal, a feat of human ingenuity that continues to impress. Optional overland tours and shore excursions in South America will include the remarkable mountaintop Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru , and the paradise of the Galapagos archipelago some 850 miles off the mainland coast of Ecuador . The World Cruise will also feature Seabourn's first-ever landing at Easter Island – aka Rapa Nui – a bucket list destination if ever there was one, with an overnight stay and two full days to explore the mysterious stone-faced moai and more in depth. "Easter Island is something that will stay with you forever," says Littley.

South Pacific - Seabourn Sojourn will visit Tahiti, Cook Islands , Tonga , Fiji , Vanuatu , Solomon Islands , and Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific. In Fiji , guests will visit Dravuni, a volcanic island less-than-½-mile square, with sparkling white-sand beaches and a population of fewer than 200. "It'll be like Robinson Crusoe on Dravuni, with the beach all to us," says Littley. The ship will also spend a day at Tavanipupu, a private island in the Solomon Islands , with spectacular snorkeling and a traditional welcome by indigenous performers, as well as three days at Papua New Guinea , home of one of the world's oldest civilizations.

Australia - Following the arrival at Cairns, the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, Seabourn Sojourn will proceed south along the coast of Australia with stops to take in the stunning harbor of Sydney , the indigenous penguin colonies of tiny Phillip Island , and an overnight stay in Melbourne . The ship will spend a long day for guests to savor the renowned culinary offerings of Adelaide ; cross the Great Australian Bight; call in Albany, the last stop for Anzac forces bound for Europe during World War II; and take in Bunbury, renowned for wild bottlenose dolphins that swim along the shore of Koombana Bay, before sailing north up the western edge of the continent to Broome.

Africa - Following seven days in Indonesia including two nights in Bali , the ship will cross the Indian Ocean en route to Africa , with two days in Seychelles leading to three days in Mombasa, Kenya . "Mombasa is our anchor highlight," says Littley, noting onshore opportunities such as optional safari tours to potentially witness the "Big Five" in the Serengeti. The ship's list of destinations in Africa goes on and on, including overnights in Cape Town, South Africa , and Walvis Bay, Namibia , the latter offering desert tours that stay out until late in the evening to gaze at stars in impossibly dark skies.

Finally, Seabourn Sojourn will sail up the west coast of Africa, going in-depth and visiting off-the-beaten-path yet culturally-rich destinations including Benin, Ghana, Togo, Gambia, and the capital of Senegal, Dakar, surrounded by Atlantic beaches on the coast of the Cape Verde Peninsula. The ship will then sail onto the Cape Verde and Canary Islands and spend a long day in Casablanca followed by two days at sea before disembarking in Barcelona, Spain.

Guests who book the full 140-day voyage by May 31, 2020, will receive a value-packed menu of complimentary benefits and amenities, including:

Roundtrip Business Class Air

$4,000USD Shipboard Credit per suite ( $2,000USD Shipboard Credit per person)

Shipboard Credit per suite ( Shipboard Credit per person) $6,000USD Shipboard Credit per suite for Penthouse and Premium Suites ( $3,000USD Shipboard Credit per person)

Shipboard Credit per suite for Penthouse and Premium Suites ( Shipboard Credit per person) Unlimited Internet Package

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Personal Valet® luggage shipping service between home and ship in Miami and Barcelona

and Unlimited laundry, dry cleaning and pressing on board

Gala Bon Voyage dinner & overnight hotel stay prior to departure in Miami

Three exclusive World Cruise events

Visa package (available for guests from North America and Canada )

and ) Special World Cruise pillow gifts

Travelers who book the full World Cruise by March 31, 2020, will receive a 50 percent reduced deposit. Guests who pay in full by May 31, 2020, will receive an additional 3 percent savings off the cruise-only fare. Certain restrictions apply.

For guests who cannot sail on the entire 140-day voyage, shorter segments ranging from 21 to 81 days, along with a selection of benefits and amenities, are also available.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend destination experiences in select destinations.

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO

Spa & Wellness by Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions.

, produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions. Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

Click-to-Tweet: Embark on one of the world's greatest travel adventures aboard @SeabournCruise's #SeabournSojourn on the line's 140-day 2021 World Cruise: Extraordinary Oceans, featuring stops at 60 ports in 32 countries on 6 continents: http://bit.ly/2YXjzfI

SOURCE Seabourn

Related Links

http://www.seabourn.com

