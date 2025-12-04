SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury cruises and expedition travel, unveiled its exclusive annual "Explore More Event," featuring exceptional savings and offers on most 2026 through 2028 worldwide ocean voyages and expeditions to Alaska, Antarctica, Japan, the Mediterranean, and more. Available now until February 17, 2026, Seabourn's "Explore More Event" includes the following exclusive benefits:

SEABOURN ANNOUNCES THE “EXPLORE MORE EVENT” WITH EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS OF UP TO 15 PERCENT PLUS UP TO $1,000 SHIPBOARD CREDIT ON LUXURY VOYAGES

Savings of up to 15 percent on select Seabourn luxury ocean voyages and expeditions.

15 percent reduced deposit on Seabourn luxury ocean voyages and expeditions.

Up to $1,000USD in shipboard credit per suite.

Guests can experience Seabourn's best offer of the year, with exclusive savings on most ocean and expedition itineraries. From the sun-drenched Mediterranean and the glaciers of Alaska to the cultural treasures of Japan, each voyage offers a deeply immersive journey. Across every sailing, guests will enjoy Seabourn's personalized service, all-suite accommodations, and enriching moments that define the luxury experience.

"The 'Explore More Event' is the perfect moment to plan a voyage of true discovery," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "Whether guests dream of exploring The Last Frontier in Alaska, discovering wildlife in Antarctica, or seeing the spring cherry blossoms in Japan, this event offers exceptional value across our expeditions and ocean voyages. It is an invitation to venture further, experience more, and relish each unforgettable moment of exploration in luxurious comfort across our fleet."

Guests can use their shipboard credit to elevate nearly every aspect of their journey, from curated shore excursions and indulgent spa treatments to boutique shopping, reserve wine packages, and the Stream Wi-Fi Package powered by Starlink. Additional ways to maximize shipboard credit include reserving a private cabana at The Retreat, as well as booking immersive shoreside experiences such as private guided tours, destinations and culinary explorations, and more.

Guests will discover hidden gem ports in less traveled destinations, making the adventure all the more unique. Sample ocean voyages and expedition sailings that are included in Seabourn's exclusive "Explore More Event" promotion include:

Alaska: June 19, 2026 – Seabourn Encore – 7-Day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage

Discover the untamed beauty of Alaska up close, where majestic glaciers, fjords, and wildlife come to life before guests' eyes. Explore hidden gems found off the beaten path and get closer to wildlife and nature than ever before with Seabourn. Seabourn's small-ship and optional Ventures by Seabourn Zodiac and kayak excursions provide unmatched access to fjords, narrow inlets and multiple glaciers— all guided by a masterful Expedition Team of experts.

Experience Antarctica up close through Zodiac cruises, ice landings, and guided onshore walks led by Seabourn's expert 23-person Expedition Team. Witness penguins, whales, and breathtaking landscapes from sea level, along the nearly 30,000 square feet of open decks, or from the comfort of your private veranda. For those seeking deeper exploration, optional adventures such as kayaking, submarine dives, and the Image Masters photography program offer unforgettable new perspectives.

Discover Japan's seasonal beauty with voyages timed for cherry and plum blossoms in spring or vibrant foliage in the fall. Journey beyond the usual ports to boutique destinations and small harbors that larger ships cannot reach, uncovering hidden culinary and cultural treasures along the way. Experience an insider's perspective with exclusive guided visits, such as exploring a local market alongside a Seabourn chef, and enjoy authentic, off-the-beaten-path adventures like Akita culinary and craft tours, valley trekking and sake brewery visits that bring Japan's rich traditions and landscapes to life.

Sail to hidden gems in small-ship yacht harbors and boutique ports that lie off the beaten path throughout the Mediterranean such as Monemvasia, Greece; Sarande, Albania; and Brindisi (Lecce), Italy. Linger longer in each destination with thoughtfully curated itineraries featuring extended stays such as volcano hiking in Santorini, wine tasting in Dubrovnik, and snorkeling in Korcula, Croatia.

A complete list of applicable sailings for the "Explore More Event" can be found HERE.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

