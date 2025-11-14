SAIL INTO THE SEASON: SEABOURN LAUNCHES ITS 2025 "BLACK FRIDAY SAIL" WITH EXCEPTIONAL VALUE ACROSS GLOBAL VOYAGES THROUGH 2027

Enjoy exclusive value-added benefits and amenities on select Seabourn luxury ocean and expedition voyages in 2026 and 2027, available for a limited time through December 2, 2025

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury cruising and expedition travel, is set to kick off the holiday and gift-giving season in style and with savings through its annual 'Black Friday Sail.' Available now through December 2, 2025, choose the gift of seamless travel with exceptional, value-added benefits on select 2026 and 2027 luxury ocean and expedition voyages across all seven continents, including:

Seabourn in Alaska Dawes Glacier Face Zodiac Tour

Up to $2,000 USD shipboard credit per suite in Penthouse and Premium Suites.

Up to $1,000 USD shipboard credit per suite in Oceanview or Veranda Suites on select cruises and expeditions to Alaska, Europe, the Arctic, the Kimberley in Australia, and more.

A two-category Veranda suite upgrade.

"Each year, our Black Friday Sail gives travelers a chance to experience Seabourn in a way that feels both effortless and extraordinary," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "This is a perfect moment to give the gift of travel, with suite upgrades and generous shipboard credits to enjoy the thoughtful service, spacious accommodations, and memorable experiences that guests love about sailing with Seabourn."

Seabourn's suites are at the heart of the line's onboard luxury experience, providing spacious, all-suite accommodation for guests to relax and enjoy. Guests who take advantage of the 'Black Friday Sail' can elevate their voyage with a two-category suite upgrade, enjoying a spacious veranda suite in a prime location on the ship. The generous shipboard credits invite guests to craft their own unforgettable Seabourn Moments, whether through hand-selected shore excursions, indulgent spa and wellness experiences, exceptional wines from the Seabourn Reserve list, or other luxurious offerings.

Whatever the region, Seabourn's curated itineraries are designed to highlight authentic experiences found off-the-beaten path. Guests can indulge in a home away from home on board Seabourn's intimate ships with private, yacht-like atmospheres, pampered by intuitive, personalized service.

Sample 2026-2027 voyages available through Seabourn's latest 'Black Friday Sail' include:

A complete list of applicable sailings, benefits, and combinable promotions for the 'Black Friday Sail' can be found on www.seabourn.com. Certain restrictions apply.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

Find Seabourn on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

IMAGES HERE

SOURCE Seabourn