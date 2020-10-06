Seabourn Announces Voyage Cancellations For Three Ships

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury resort at sea, announced today that it will cancel upcoming 2020 and 2021 voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet into Spring 2021.

The announcement applies to Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Ovation, and Seabourn Encore. Specific details are as follows:

Seabourn Odyssey : with its operations pause effective through January 15, 2021 .

: with its operations pause effective through . Seabourn Ovation : with its operations pause effective through April 18, 2021 .

: with its operations pause effective through . Seabourn Encore: with its operations pause effective through May 28, 2021 .

The decision to cancel additional voyages is a proactive action to deal with the circumstances continuing to evolve from the global response to the COVID-19 situation.

"Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "We know our past guests and travelers are eager to travel when the time is right and that time is on the horizon, so I would encourage anyone to look at their calendar and start planning a trip today to let the excitement build."

Guests with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled and all guests will receive Bonus Future Cruise Credits. They can also request a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn. Specific details are as follows:

Paid in Full : those guests paid in full will receive 125% Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.



: those guests paid in full will receive 125% Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn. Under Deposit: those guests with bookings under deposit will receive a Future Cruise Credit valued at 125% of the deposit amount paid. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.

The Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022. The amount of non-cruise fare purchases may be transferred to a new booking. Alternatively, guests may request a refund of the monies paid to Seabourn, which will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent specific details applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

For reservations or more information about Seabourn, please contact Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

