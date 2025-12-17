SEABOURN ANNOUNCES 2028 'CAPE TO CAPE' 120-DAY WORLD CRUISE ON SEABOURN QUEST

Celebrating 40 Years of Luxury Cruising with an Epic Journey Across Five Continents and First-Ever Expedition Experiences on a World Cruise

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury cruising and expedition travel, has unveiled one of its most extraordinary journeys yet: the 2028 Cape to Cape World Cruise, a 120-day voyage aboard the award-winning Seabourn Quest. This once-in-a-lifetime journey will span over 26,000 nautical miles, exploring five continents and more than 50 destinations and introducing the first complimentary expedition-style experiences ever offered on a Seabourn world cruise.

Seabourn Quest in Antarctica

Departing from Miami on January 7, 2028, Seabourn Quest will take guests deep into the cultural and natural wonders between two legendary capes – Cape Horn in South America and Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. The ship will also visit a number of iconic and remote destinations in Antarctica, Easter Island, the Falkland Islands, and more. This voyage will also mark the beginning of Seabourn's 40th anniversary year and will retrace the spirit of its first sailing with a transit through the Panama Canal. This milestone is just the start, with more exciting details on the way.

"As we celebrate 40 years of luxury, small-ship cruising, the 2028 Cape to Cape World Cruise showcases how luxury meets exploration at Seabourn: reaching off-the-beaten-path destinations while offering the ease, comfort, and warmth our guests cherish," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "This voyage pairs rare expedition-style experiences with the thoughtful hospitality that defines sailing with Seabourn."

For the first time, guests will enjoy complimentary expedition-style experiences as part of a World Cruise itinerary, led by an expanded 18-person expedition team. These immersive adventures will be available in Antarctica, Chilean Fjords, and other select locations, bringing guests closer to the continent's stunning landscapes and wildlife.

Additional highlights include:

Expedition experiences in Antarctica, celebrating 15 years of Seabourn's pioneering presence on the White Continent.

Expedition experiences will include complimentary Zodiac cruising and hikes, and optional Kayaking tours led by our expert team.

Multiple maiden calls for Seabourn's ocean fleet, offering fresh perspectives on rarely visited destinations such as Robinson Crusoe Island and Santa Clara Island in the South Pacific, Nightingale Island in the south Atlantic, and Garibaldi Glacier in Chile.

A voyage that blends Seabourn's legacy of luxury travel with its expertise in luxury expedition travel.

The 120-day voyage will explore over 38 destinations recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Included Amenities:

Guests can choose from two itinerary lengths, a 120-day voyage from Miami to Dover (London) or a shorter 112-day voyage with early disembarkation in Lisbon. Both options deliver the same enriching experiences, curated amenities, and seamless luxury throughout the journey, the amenities include:

New multi-day Seabourn Journey to Machu Picchu

Up to $6,000 USD Shipboard Credit per Ocean and Veranda Suites

Up to $10,000 USD Shipboard Credit per Penthouse Suite and above

Upgraded Stream Wi-Fi, powered by Starlink (2 devices)

Round-trip Business Class Air included

Unlimited laundry, wet cleaning, and pressing on board

1-night pre-cruise hotel stay in Miami

50% reduced deposit at booking

Exclusive gifts, including a bespoke polar parka

Early Booking Advantage: Guests who book before January 30, 2026, can save up to 10 percent with Seabourn's Early Booking Advantage. Certain restrictions apply.

For more information or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.Seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

