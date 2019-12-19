Seabourn Celebrates More Than 45 Top Travel Awards In 2019

Seabourn received wide-ranging recognition from readers' polls, cruise press critics, and travel professionals whose collective knowledge covers every aspect of the cruise industry. Highly awarded throughout line's 30-plus-year history, Seabourn was lauded from every angle in 2019 for its ships, service and talented team, repeating as winner in some categories while earning coveted new awards in others. Accolades included the best luxury cruise line; excellence in luxury leisure, best luxury cruise line for couples; the best cruise line for solo travelers; the best cruise line for spas; the best boutique cruising experience; and much more.

"We always look at our travel awards with a great sense of pride and gratitude as it offers us recognition that the ships we sail, the cruise vacations we design, and the hard-working and unfailingly congenial talent we employ are the best in the ultra-luxury category on the seas," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "As delighted as we are to receive so many honors, the real winners are Seabourn guests who enjoy the finest luxury cruise experiences in well-traveled marquee ports and less accessible small destinations all over the world. We have a lot more in store for them coming up, as we count down to launching our two new expedition vessels in 2021 and 2022."

Here's a quick look at the selection of awards showing how Seabourn impressed industry observers and luxury travelers in 2019:

American Airlines Celebrated Living Platinum List

Best Boutique Cruising Experience

Cruise Critic UK Editors' Pick Award

Best Cabins (Luxury Category)

Best for Solo Travelers (Luxury Category)

Cruise Critic US Editors' Pick Award

Best Cabins (Luxury Category)

Best for Solo Travelers (Luxury Category) – 2nd year in a row

Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards

Top Small Ship Cruise Line in the Southern Caribbean

Cruise Stars Awards (UK)

Outstanding Contribution to the Cruise Industry - Carly Perkins , Senior Marketing Manager, UK

Cruising Excellence Award

Elle Décor Travel A-List

Best Designed Cruise – Seabourn

Food & Travel Awards

Boutique/Adventure Cruise Line

Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards

Best Cruise Line – Dining

Best Cruise Line – Spas

Luxury Briefing Awards

Excellence in Luxury Leisure

Luxury Travel Advisor

Best Luxury Cruise Line – Seabourn

Top Luxury Executive – Chris Austin , senior vice president, Global Marketing & Sales, Seabourn



Luxury Travel Intelligence

World's Best luxury Cruise Line

Porthole Cruise Magazine Readers Choice Awards

Best Luxury Ship – Seabourn Ovation

Best Wellness Facilities

Robb Report – Best of the Best Awards

Best Cruise Ship - Seabourn Ovation

Best Onboard Dining Venue Luxury Line – The Grill by Thomas Keller

Recommend

Readers' Choice Award – Overall Small Ship (Gold)

Readers' Choice Award – Ultra Luxury (Gold)

Readers' Choice Award – Cuisine (Silver)

Telegraph Travel Awards

Best Small-Ship Ocean Cruise Line

The British Cruise Awards

Best Boutique Cruise Line

Outstanding Contribution to the Cruise Industry Award – Lynn Narraway , Seabourn

TIME Magazine World's Greatest Places List

"To Stay" Category - Seabourn Ovation

TTG Travel Awards

Boutique Cruise Line of the Year – Seabourn

Travel Magazine (Belgium)

Cruising Excellence Award 2019: Seabourn

Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Gold Magellan Awards

Cruise Elements – Luxury Ship-Entertainment: Seabourn's Entertainment Offers Luxury of Choice

Cruise – Overall-Mid-Size Cruise Ship (501-1200 passengers) : Seabourn Encore: Best Mid-Size Cruise Ship

Cruise Elements – Luxury Ship Suite Design: Seabourn Ovation's Wintergarden Suites: Thoughtfully Designed and Tastefully Curated

Cruise – Overall-Luxury Ship: Seabourn Ovation: A Stunning Masterpiece

Cruise – Overall-Small Cruise Ship (500 passengers or under): Seabourn Sojourn: Best Small Luxury Ship

Cruise – Overall-Loyalty Program: Seabourn Club Offers Valuable Benefits and Rewards to Loyal Guests

Silver Magellan Awards

Cruise Marketing-Direct Mail: Seabourn 2020 World Cruise Promotional Package

Cruse Elements – Luxury Ship-Atrium Design: Seabourn Ovation Features Stunning Six-Deck Atrium

Cruise Elements – Luxury Ship-Spa Design: Spa & Wellness on Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore

Cruise – Overall-Education Program: Seabourn Delivers Unparalleled Level of Education for Travel Advisors with the "New Seabourn Academy"

Cruise Marketing-Promotional Video: Seabourn Produces "Who Do You Follow" Video for Travel Advisors

Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards

Best In Cruise: 500 – 1,000 berths - Seabourn

TravelPulse Travvy Awards

Best Cruise Line – Expedition/Adventure (Gold)

Best Cruise Ship – Premium: Seabourn Ovation (Silver)

U.S. News & World Report Best Cruise Line Rankings

Gold Badge

Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean – Best Cruise Line

Silver Badge

Best Luxury Cruise Lines – Best Cruise Line

Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean – Best Cruise Line

– Best Cruise Lines for Couples – Best Cruise Line

Virtuoso

Cruise Ambassador of the Year – Chris Austin , senior vice president Global Marketing & Sales, Seabourn

WAVE Awards

Best Onboard Dining Venue Luxury Line – The Grill by Thomas Keller

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage, aiding its mission of safeguarding and promoting the world's unique cultural and natural heritage recognized for its outstanding universal value.

Regular guests of Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn.

Such programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; 'Shopping with the Chef' excursions in select ports, with an expert Seabourn chef as guide to learn about regional markets and see how the freshest ingredients are selected; 'Seabourn Conversations' with special guest speaker including knowledgeable historians, naturalists, marine biologists, destination experts and more; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO*

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program* An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice†

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

