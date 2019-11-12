Seabourn Celebrates Returning Guests With Enhanced Loyalty Program Complete With Valuable New Rewards And Additional Savings

"The loyalty of our guests is something that we celebrate, as their repeat business and referrals to friends and family contribute greatly to our success," said Richard Meadows , president of Seabourn . "Our Seabourn Club loyalty program creates opportunities for repeat guests to save and benefit as they travel the world with Seabourn. Taken together, those benefits are our way of showing our appreciation for their loyalty year after year."

Here's a peek at some of the perks returning guests will find today from Seabourn:

Seabourn Club

The benefits of Seabourn's renowned Seabourn Club loyalty program have always been among the most valuable in the cruise industry, with various levels of membership granting distinctive rewards and options for personalization, including a generous selection of amenities and additional savings for returning guests to choose from and enjoy.

Seabourn Club benefits are redeemable based on six different membership levels – from Club Member to Diamond Elite Member status. Rewards are achieved by accruing one Seabourn Club Point for each day sailed on a Seabourn vessel, with additional Club Points available for days sailed in penthouse and premium suites, pre-cruise online purchases, onboard purchases, and days traveled on pre-, mid-, and post-cruise Seabourn Journeys. There are more than five-dozen rewards available to guests altogether: From "Onboard" amenities such as complimentary internet and telephone service, savings on shore excursions, premium wine & spirits, spa credits, and disembarkation/embarkation transfers, to "At Home" amenities such as complimentary magazine subscriptions, branded luggage tags, and savings on luggage shipping services – there is something for every member to enjoy.

The most popular Seabourn Club reward by far is a Milestone Cruise Award, including a complimentary cruise up to seven days redeemable at 140 Sailed Days, or a complimentary cruise up to 14 days redeemable at 250 Sailed Days.

Seabourn Club members will also be recognized with an onboard event and a special gift when they reach various Sailed Days Milestones from 100 Sailed Days to 2,500 Sailed Days.

For complete details on reward opportunities and membership in Seabourn Club, visit here.

Seabourn Club Savings

Launched in mid-2019, the new Seabourn Club Savings Program offers members an extra 5 percent savings on top of any other publicly offered savings on select Seabourn sailings and suite categories throughout the year. These savings are available to guests who have sailed with Seabourn and have at least one sailed day and one Seabourn Club point associated with their Club member number.

Club members are encouraged to book early, as new Seabourn Club Savings may be offered on sailings for a limited time, while savings amounts can vary and are applicable on select sailings and suite categories. For guests sailing on their first Seabourn cruise, the line will extend Club Savings to a future cruise booking provided they chose an eligible sailing.

For more information on the new Seabourn Club Savings Program, visit here.

Seabourn Club Referral Rewards

Seabourn is launching the NEW Seabourn Club Referral Rewards program, offering both the referring Club member and the first-time guest shipboard credits of $250USD per suite that can be combined with other Seabourn shipboard credit promotions. Even more enticing, all Seabourn Club members can now redeem up to two referral rewards on a single booking for a total reward of $500USD per suite

The referral process has also been updated and improved, with a new online system for registration, referrals and rewards redemptions. For more information about the new Seabourn Club Referral Rewards program, visit the Seabourn website.

Special Savings Opportunity for World Cruise Guests

As if all of the benefits above weren't enough for returning guests, Seabourn has a special offer for round-the-would cruisers. Guests who have a valid booking on the line's full 146-day World Cruise: Extraordinary Destinations aboard Seabourn Sojourn in January 2020 will be eligible for an additional five percent discount when booking the full 140-day World Cruise: Extraordinary Oceans scheduled for departure in January 2021. Now that's something for returning guests to look forward to from every angle!

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all oceanfront; superb dining experiences; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage, aiding its mission of safeguarding and promoting the world's unique cultural and natural heritage recognized for its outstanding universal value.

Regular guests of Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn.

Such programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; 'Shopping with the Chef' excursions in select ports, with an expert Seabourn chef as guide to learn about regional markets and see how the freshest ingredients are selected; 'Seabourn Conversations' with special guest speaker including knowledgeable historians, naturalists, marine biologists, destination experts and more; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

