Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With "Earth & Ocean At The Patio™" - An "Al Fresco" Dining Experience

"'Earth & Ocean at The Patio continues the evolution of dining experiences across the Seabourn fleet, offering guests a culinary voyage to far-flung regions of the world served in a remarkably welcoming and relaxing open-air space," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "The new concept, which has some really unique service elements, will be one of many highlights for guests to savor with the launch of Seabourn Ovation, and we look forward to expanding it to all of our ships in the year ahead."

Egger has worked with Seabourn on numerous culinary projects, with "Earth & Ocean at The Patio™" as the latest. He developed the concept, creating new recipes, table settings, and background music, and worked closely with Corporate Chef Franck Salein, who assisted on various aspects of the new venue.

Diners at "Earth & Ocean at The Patio" can look forward to a distinctive dining experience unlike any other on board, with an imaginative array of fresh, inventive dishes from around the world served in a relaxed setting under the stars illuminated with help of fading sunlight and soothing moonlight. The food will be complex yet genuine, rooted in favorite tastes from many regions around the world and served with the flawless hospitality for which Seabourn is so admired.

The Patio will continue to offer its regular poolside lunch service, featuring salads, soups, grilled specialties, and a selection of gourmet pizzas in the afternoon. Guests can also enjoy a signature Napa burger developed by culinary partner Chef Thomas Keller, as well as an artisanal hot-dog dubbed the Yountwurst, named for the hometown of The French Laundry, Ad Hoc, and the original Bouchon and Bouchon Bakery.

"What is familiar to some Seabourn guests will be a completely new experience to others," noted Egger, who, like many culinary talents, draws ideas and innovations from his travels. After getting his start in Austria, he staged in France and Switzerland, and then continued to travel and work across the globe, taking inspiration from the many culinary rich regions he visited, including Asia, India, the Caribbean and South America, the U.S., South Africa and more.

Guests arriving at "Earth & Ocean at The Patio" may be welcomed with items like smoked bacon grissini and house-made artisanal country bread. Other dishes will be served in simple and memorable ways, such as in still-sizzling long-handled black iron skillets, or ceramic Moroccan tagines covered to hold in moisture and smoke to produce succulent, full-flavored results. The restaurant's menus will change daily, including a different dish cooked in a tagine each night.

There will be more cooking methods and innovative presentations including salads and tasty dishes; meat brochettes quick-fired or grilled; beef brisket slow-cooked or braised; and traditional Chinese-style filled bao buns. The venue will also offer a different farmer's-style finishing course each evening, such as shareable oven-baked camembert or brie accompanied by a pot of honey pommery mustard and toasted rustic bread. Desserts of similarly shareable sweet temptations such as oven-baked peaches or slow-roasted pineapples served with house-made gelato will also be featured.

The entire menu will be served with distinctive table settings created in collaboration with ceramic artist Wynne Noble of Noble Plateware in New York and fashioned in the soothing colors of our earth and oceans.

Notes to Editors:

SOURCE Seabourn

