SEABOURN ANNOUNCES STELLAR LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND CONVERSATIONS SPEAKERS FOR 2024 GRAND AFRICA VOYAGE

The 90-day Grand Africa Voyage will feature a brand-new collection of cast shows, performances from 28 acclaimed guest entertainers and conversations with renowned experts, explorers and dignitaries

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, announced a powerhouse lineup of entertainment and Seabourn Conversations speakers during the 2024 90-day Grand Africa Voyage on Seabourn Sojourn. The bespoke, curated program will feature a brand-new collection of cast shows, 28 guest entertainers, and 12 renowned speakers, including West End Star Ricardo Afonso, soul singer and American Idol star Michael Lynche, explorer and TV host Dr. Mireya Mayor, and Iceland's First Lady, Eliza Reid.

Guests on the Grand Africa Voyage will experience a dynamic and enriching lineup of live musical performances, engaging lectures and presentations, comedy skits, variety shows and more as the voyage explores Africa's diverse coastlines and cultural landscapes. Additionally, guests will be among the first to experience Seabourn's all-new entertainment concept: "The Seabourn Six" produced exclusively for Seabourn by Belinda King Creative Productions.

"Our entertainment team has worked tirelessly to curate a bespoke and unforgettable program, featuring distinguished speakers and a star-studded line-up of performers to create truly enriching 'Seabourn Moments' for our guests as they experience Africa's most beautiful destinations," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

Brand-New Entertainment Experiences and Guest Performers

Seabourn Sojourn will host 28 guest entertainers, from world-renowned theater performers to variety show comedians and classical musicians. Featured entertainers include the following:

West End Star – Ricardo Afonso

December 1-7, 2024

Ricardo is an exceptional vocalist and has performed in an extraordinary number of West End theatre production shows and workshops. Guests will join the West End star for an evening filled with highlights from his professional career, heartwarming stories, and iconic songs.





Ricardo Soul Singer and American Idol Star – Michael Lynche

December 9-15, 2024

Michael Lynche , known as "Big Mike" from American Idol, has released two studio albums and toured internationally, headlining a Mediterranean tour. A frequent guest vocalist with Maestro Jeff Tyzik's "Let's Dance!" show, he recently collaborated with Tyzik on the soul revue "R&B Legends," performing with orchestras across the U.S . and Canada .





Tyzik's Tyzik U.S Comedian – Tony Daro

December 17-26, 2024

Tony Daro is an established star of the New York comedy scene and has written for several high-profile comedians, including Jay Leno , Bill Maher , David Letterman , Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey . He has won three Writer's Guild awards for comedy writing and has been nominated for an Emmy for his work on "Saturday Night Live." Tony has appeared in dozens of television performances but always cherishes his live performances.





Leno Fallon Musical Ensemble – The Charl du Plessis Trio

January 23-27, 2025

The Charl du Plessis Trio, one of South Africa's most recognizable musical ensembles, has won numerous awards, including a Fiësta , four SAMA awards, and a Ghoema for Best Instrumental Album. Formed in 2006, the trio performs a diverse range of music from classical to jazz and frequently tours Europe , Asia , and major South African festivals, featuring pianist Charl du Plessis, bassist Werner Spies , and drummer Peter Auret .





Vocalist and Performer – Jonathan Roxmouth

February 3-15, 2025

A South African performer, Jonathan rose to prominence in the Barnyard Theatre's 2006 production of "Grease" and later starred as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd-Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera". He has won multiple awards, including Naledi and Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, and recently returned to South Africa with his hit show, "Key Change – My Favourite Pianists", breaking box office records.

Additionally, Seabourn's brand-new entertainment concept, "The Seabourn Six" collection will feature bespoke productions with a new line-up of six multi-talented artists from around the world. Performances include "Better Together!", a production that celebrates great bands like the Beatles, Aerosmith and U2; "Skyline", which takes guests on a captivating journey to some of the world's most iconic city skylines; "Earthsong" where immersive visuals bring the elements and nature to life in a unique and emotive production; and "Silverscreen!" Where "The Seabourn Six" performs iconic music from recent musicals including Dear Evan Hansen and Moulin Rouge.

Dynamic and Engaging Seabourn Conversations

Seabourn has assembled a dynamic lineup of luminaries and experts for Seabourn Conversations. Designed to enlighten, inform and entertain guests, the complimentary program offers guests the chance to interact with the finest minds in science, history, culture and exploration. Each speaker will offer fascinating insights, expert opinions and enlightening conversations while presenting lectures, sharing meals, adventuring ashore, and socializing with guests throughout the voyage. Featured Seabourn Conversationalists include the following:

Explorer, Adventurer & Author - Riaan Manser

January 4-12, 2025

Riaan Manser , a South African explorer, gained prominence as the first person to cycle around the perimeter of Africa , covering 37,000 km through 34 countries in over 24 months. His achievement earned him the title "Out There Adventurer of the Year 2006," and his book, "Around Africa on my Bicycle," became a bestseller.





Former Private Secretary to Nelson Mandela – Zelda La Grange

January 14-27, 2025

Zelda la Grange is an international motivational speaker. After serving Nelson Mandela for almost 20 years in many roles and as his closest aide, she now shares her life-changing experiences inspired by one of the most influential statesmen and humanitarians.





Zelda Mandela Wildlife Photographer and Documentary Host – Chris Fallows

January 14-27, 2025

Chris Fallows is a fine art wildlife photographer, documentary host, naturalist, and conservationist. Known for discovering the breaching great white shark behavior at Seal Island in Cape Town , he has co-authored 18 scientific papers and hosted the popular "Air Jaws" series on Discovery Channel's Shark Week since 2001. Through his art sales, he supports various non-governmental organizations and aims to preserve habitats and participate in re-wilding projects in Southern Africa .





re-wilding Primatologist, Explorer and TV Host – Dr. Mireya Mayor

January 23-31, 2025

Dr. Mireya Mayor, is a renowned primatologist , National Science Foundation Fellow, Fulbright Scholar, and Emmy Award-nominated wildlife correspondent for National Geographic Channel. She is the Director of the Science Communications Initiative at Florida International University and a mother of six, she balances her diverse roles while earning the nickname "the female Indiana Jones."





Dr. Mireya primatologist Fulbright First Lady of Iceland – Eliza Reid

February 20-27, 2025

Eliza Reid , the First Lady of Iceland , is an author, entrepreneur, travel writer, and co-founder of the annual Iceland Writers Retreat. Her book, "Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland's Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World", is a memoir exploring her life as a Canadian immigrant before and after her husband became President of Iceland .

Departing on November 30, 2024, Seabourn Sojourn will sail roundtrip from Barcelona on a 90-day voyage that includes visits to 42 marquee and off-the-beaten-path destinations and cities in 20 countries, with seven overnight stays. For guests who cannot sail the entire voyage, shorter segments are available, giving guests more flexibility and opportunities to add pre- or post-journeys to extend their experiences. Shorter segments include the following:

For reservations or more details about Seabourn's Grand Africa voyage, please call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com, or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships.





