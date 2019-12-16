Seabourn Names Helly Hansen As Official Apparel Partner

Helly Hansen has been outfitting professionals working in the elements for 142 years since its founder, sea captain Helly Juell Hansen, created the first supple waterproof fabrics to keep his crew dry and protected out on the water. The company currently offers a selection of high-quality sports and outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories. Helly Hansen gear is worn and trusted by professionals on oceans, mountains, and in some of the world's harshest environments.

"We're very excited to work together with an outfitter who has an established heritage and passion for innovation in the outdoor apparel industry," said Robin West, vice president of Expedition Operations for Seabourn. "Seabourn and Helly Hansen have a shared view that the world around us has so much insight and fulfillment to offer, and with the right gear, travelers can enjoy these places no matter the conditions."

"Helly Hansen's legacy of outfitting professionals on the open ocean for more than 140 years has helped people stay and feel alive in the most remote destinations in the world," said Øyvind Vedvik, Category Managing Director of Sailing at Helly Hansen. "Seabourn is a world-class leader in ocean-based explorations and Helly Hansen is honored to take part in their journey by outfitting their crew and guests with professional grade outerwear, layering systems and accessories that provide the utmost comfort and safety."

Under the agreement, Helly Hansen will be the sole provider of outdoor gear for guests and the expedition teams. On sailings to the Polar regions, Seabourn will provide complimentary Helly Hansen jackets and backpacks to its guests. The PolarShield parkas have been custom-designed by Seabourn and Helly Hansen, featuring a Helly Tech® outer shell coupled with a removable insulator puff jacket inside. A custom-designed Helly Hansen waterproof WaterShield backpack will also be provided. Each item name includes the word "shield" to pay homage to the Seabourn brand shield in its logo.

In addition to the PolarShield and WaterShield gear for guests, the Seabourn expedition teams will also be protected from the elements with Helly Hansen gear and uniforms.

Guests will begin to receive PolarShield and WaterShield items starting with the November 29, 2020 sailing for the 2020-2021 Antarctica season aboard Seabourn Quest. The product will continue to roll out on Seabourn Venture once it launches in June 2021 and sails to the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

Seabourn's onboard retail shops will also feature a collection of Helly Hansen items guests can purchase onboard to ensure they are well-prepared to enjoy the many destinations Seabourn visits. The full array of items available on board, both complimentary and retail, have been assembled with exacting detail for Seabourn's guests in collaboration with the Helly Hansen team, understanding guests' appreciation for quality finishes and materials.

Luxury travelers have many options to get an expedition experience firsthand with Seabourn. The company has been offering expedition experiences since its first sailing to Antarctica in 2013 and its highly successful Ventures By Seabourn optional, for-charge expedition style excursions are offered in a number of locations around the world, including Australia/New Zealand, Antarctica/Patagonia, Northern Europe, Alaska, Iceland, Greenland, and the Amazon. The brand is also building two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, set to begin cruising the world's most coveted and remote destinations in June 2021 and May 2022, respectively.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart including spacious, thoughtfully appointed all-suite accommodations, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including more than 425 marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways on all seven continents. The brand is the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage, taking travelers to more than 170 designated UNESCO sites around the world each year.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

About Helly Hansen

Founded in Norway in 1877, Helly Hansen continues to develop professional grade apparel that helps people stay and feel alive. Through insights drawn from living and working in the world's harshest environments, the company has developed a long list of first-to-market innovations, including the first supple waterproof fabrics more than 140 years ago. Other breakthroughs include the first fleece fabrics in the 1960s, the first technical base layers in the 1970s, made with Lifa® Stay Dry Technology, and today's award winning and patented H2Flow™ temperature regulating system.



Helly Hansen is a leader in technical sailing and performance ski apparel, as well as premium workwear. Its ski uniforms are worn and trusted by more than 55,000 professionals and can be found on Olympians, National Teams, and at more than 200 ski resorts and mountain guiding operations around the world.

Helly Hansen's outerwear, base layers, sportswear and footwear are sold in more than 40 countries and trusted by outdoor professionals and enthusiasts around the world. To learn more about Helly Hansen's latest collections, visit www.hellyhansen.com.

