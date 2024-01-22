SEABOURN OPENS ITS NEW FINE DINING EXPERIENCE "SOLIS" ON SEABOURN QUEST, CELEBRATES FRESH MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

Designed to appeal to every one of the senses, Solis will transport guests to the Mediterranean through a number of surprise and delight culinary moments. Highlights include whimsical cocktails, vibrant plating, and flavor combinations that are both familiar and elevated, all served within a redesigned dining space reminiscent of the afterglow of the sun.

"There's no better way to start a new year than by unveiling a new fine dining experience, and the debut of Solis is a milestone that guests of Seabourn Quest are going to enjoy and remember," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "Every dish and drink at Solis have been carefully created to reflect the inspirations from the places we visit, while the design and ambiance of the dining room set the perfect Mediterranean atmosphere combined with Seabourn style for guests to enjoy during their dining experience."

Seabourn's newest dining venue is as refreshing as the region that inspires it, offering light, fresh and healthy dishes that celebrate the culinary cultures of Mediterranean destinations. The menus will include colorful dishes taking inspiration from the Rivieras, to the central Mediterranean, to the Greek flavors in the Eastern Mediterranean. Each dish will represent a masterpiece of flavor, presentation, artistry and story of our travel memories. Solis will feature signature dishes and imaginative specials that change daily based on the ingredients found during the chefs' visits to local markets on days at port. The menu will also feature an assortment of vegetarian and vegan options.

The Solis experience will offer a newly presented, refined vintage-inspired cocktail menu that features an allure of classic cocktails, expertly crafted to perfection. From classics such as the Americano and the Bellini to the always-popular Negroni, the team of talented mixologists have curated this menu to ensure that every drink is a masterpiece of flavors and aesthetics.

When Great Chefs Think Alike

The concept behind Solis is the work of Master Chef and Culinary Partner Anton "Tony" Egger in partnership with Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein, who took inspiration from feedback from Seabourn guests. A recent survey evaluated guests' preferred cuisine styles and preferences, revealing that Mediterranean cuisine is their preferred choice for a new restaurant, and the themes of "fresh and healthy" were ranked highest among guests' favored attributes for dishes. Both chefs are deeply experienced, having honed their culinary expertise at Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe and around the world. They are also renowned for dreaming up the popular onboard dining concepts, Earth + Ocean and Sushi.

"Over the years, Franck and I have been keen to discover what Seabourn guests enjoy about onboard dining," noted Egger. "What we've found all comes together at Solis, where we're telling a story of culinary richness and presenting pure enjoyment on the plate and in the glass."

Solis invites guests for dinner via reservations, with one visit allotted per guest every seven days, to ensure every guest on board has an opportunity to experience it.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

