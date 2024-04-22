SEABOURN PLANS SPECIAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES TO COMMEMORATE SEABOURN ODYSSEY'S FAREWELL VOYAGE

22-day Pacific Passage will feature incredible entertainment, meaningful special guests and unique culinary offerings to celebrate Seabourn Odyssey's 15 years of service

SEATTLE, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, invites guests to experience the iconic Seabourn Odyssey one last time during its 22-day Farewell Voyage, departing September 2, 2024, from Seattle, Wash., to Yokohama, Japan. The one-of-a-kind voyage will feature a number of memorable tributes to Seabourn Odyssey's greatest moments, including appearances from the original team and performing cast, incredible local artists, and unique gifts and memories to be made with their Seabourn family.

In honor of this sailing, John Barron and Handré Potgieter will return as cruise directors for Seabourn Odyssey's final voyage. Both Barron and Potgieter were part of the original onboard team when the ship launched in 2009, when Barron served as the ship's first cruise director and Potgieter was part of the entertainment team. In addition, Seabourn President Natalya Leahy will be on board in Seattle to personally wish farewell to guests and the onboard team as they embark on this special voyage.

"Returning as cruise director for Seabourn Odyssey's Farewell Voyage is a heartfelt journey for me, filled with memories of her inception in the shipyard, the exhilaration of her maiden voyage, and the joy of witnessing guests embark on her for the first time," said Barron. "I'm thrilled to co-host this voyage with my dear friend Handré. We will celebrate 15 years of unforgettable moments, friendships, and the legacy Seabourn Odyssey leaves behind. This final voyage promises to be a magical 'full circle' experience, brimming with emotion and sweet surprises, as we bid farewell to our beloved ship."

Potgieter echoes Barron's sentiment, "What a beautiful 'full-circle' Seabourn Moment for us both. Seabourn Odyssey is really where my journey with Seabourn started, and it feels like I'm coming back home. It will be an incredibly special voyage, and I am very excited to share this final chapter with our many loyal guests, amazing onboard team and colleagues, Belinda King and John."

The farewell voyage will offer special entertainment and activities, including:

Belinda King of Belinda King Creative Productions - Belinda King , founder and CEO of Belinda King Creative Productions which produces the finest shows at sea, will join Seabourn's cruise directors for a special walk down memory lane, as well as a Seabourn Conversation Q&A that delves into "The World Behind Seabourn Entertainment".





, founder and CEO of Belinda King Creative Productions which produces the finest shows at sea, will join Seabourn's cruise directors for a special walk down memory lane, as well as a Seabourn Conversation Q&A that delves into "The World Behind Seabourn Entertainment". Bespoke Acts by Guest Performers – The sailing will feature a number of guest performers, including piano entertainer Roy Tan and vocalist Corlea Botha , magician Mark Haslam , cellist Andre Cavassi , pianist Aisa Ijiri , and violinist Irina Guskova .





– The sailing will feature a number of guest performers, including piano entertainer and vocalist , magician , cellist , pianist , and violinist . Seabourn Conversation speakers – A number of distinguished guest speakers as part of its Seabourn Conversations program are scheduled, including NASA Astronaut Heidemarie Piper, award-winning photographer Michael Yamashita , author and chef Maria Finn , marine scientist Dr. Dave Plourd , and maritime historian Dr. Tim Runyan .





A number of distinguished guest speakers as part of its Seabourn Conversations program are scheduled, including NASA Astronaut Heidemarie Piper, award-winning photographer , author and chef , marine scientist Dr. , and maritime historian Dr. . Artist in Residence Program – Seabourn invites guests to join artist Donna Lewis for the ship's complimentary Artist in Residence mixed media classes inspired by the ports of call visited by Seabourn Odyssey. The class will allow guests to develop a wonderful memory of their voyage to take home. Classes are open to all ages and levels of expertise and beginners are welcome. Materials are provided on board.





– Seabourn invites guests to join artist for the ship's complimentary Artist in Residence mixed media classes inspired by the ports of call visited by Seabourn Odyssey. The class will allow guests to develop a wonderful memory of their voyage to take home. Classes are open to all ages and levels of expertise and beginners are welcome. Materials are provided on board. Seabourn Odyssey's farewell voyage will also feature other special activities, including a signature caviar event and more.

During the 22-day Farewell Voyage, Seabourn Odyssey will traverse the glacial scenery of Alaska's southern reaches, visit the wildlife havens of Kodiak Island and Dutch Harbor, and explore the cultural enclaves of Japan's Hokkaido Island to revel in the first turn of fall foliage.

Seabourn Odyssey will visit 11 ports and destinations, including five in Japan across two islands. Highlights include the following:

Kodiak Island : With two-thirds of the island covered by a national wildlife refuge, Kodiak is the ultimate escape with large stretches of private wilderness and beaches to enjoy and reflect. Guests may want to catch a glimpse of the island's eponymous bears or enjoy Fort Abercrombie and step into Kodiak's World War II defense encampment and military museum.

: With two-thirds of the island covered by a national wildlife refuge, is the ultimate escape with large stretches of private wilderness and beaches to enjoy and reflect. Guests may want to catch a glimpse of the island's eponymous bears or enjoy Fort Abercrombie and step into World War II defense encampment and military museum. Hubbard Glacier - Cruising the Hubbard Glacier is the quintessential Alaska experience as you navigate past towering icy walls and feel the rumble of the glacial calving. The Hubbard is North America's longest tidewater glacier and continues to impress as she "gallops" forward and continues to grow.

Cruising the Hubbard Glacier is the quintessential experience as you navigate past towering icy walls and feel the rumble of the glacial calving. The Hubbard is longest tidewater glacier and continues to impress as she "gallops" forward and continues to grow. Hakodate, Japan - One of Hokkaido's largest cities, Seabourn Odyssey will arrive just in time to see start of Japan's fall foliage. A key highlight here is a gondola ride to the top of Mount Hakodate to take in the city vistas and enjoy a sample of Hokkaido's extraordinary natural beauty.

During her 15 years at Seabourn, Seabourn Odyssey has welcomed 180,454 guests on board and traveled over 859,554 nautical miles to 426 different ports, a distance equivalent to a staggering 39.7 circumnavigations of the world's equator. Along the way, the ship has become synonymous with ultra-luxury and excellence, serving up to 4 tons of caviar and 13 million breadsticks and pouring more than 300,000 bottles of champagne.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

