Seabourn Signs Extension As "The Official Cruise Partner" Of UNESCO

Seabourn and its guests have contributed more than $1 million (USD) to UNESCO since inception in 2014 as a component of this partnership, providing a significant level of support to the organization and its mission.

"We're incredibly proud to continue our relationship with UNESCO as their official cruise partner, building on the work we have completed together in recent years," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "Together we share a common view that the preservation of cultural and historic sites around the world has lasting impact on travelers for generations to come."

For Seabourn's guests, the UNESCO alliance means that their travels on Seabourn's intimate, all-suite ships are richly enhanced by deeper insight, unique access and behind-the-scenes information about World Heritage sites and projects. Speakers with special knowledge about World Heritage join select sailings on Seabourn's ships as a part of the line's complementary Seabourn Conversations enrichment and entertainment program. In addition, fares for Seabourn optional excursions to UNESCO World Heritage Sites include a small donation to UNESCO. The company offers more than 250 shore experiences at over 170 UNESCO designated sites and has also created special World Heritage Discovery Tours at a number of ports worldwide.

Seabourn enables guests' passion for exploring and learning more about the world's most exceptional destinations. Since the partnership's founding in 2014, Seabourn has facilitated visits to hundreds of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The financial support from Seabourn directly supports UNESCO's efforts to promote and preserve these precious sites for future generations.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart including spacious, thoughtfully appointed all-suite accommodations, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including more than 425 marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways on all seven continents.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences Tipping is neither required, nor expected Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^ Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO* Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program* An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice† Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

