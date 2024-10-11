SEABOURN UNVEILS NEW 2026 VOYAGES WITH OVER 200 DESTINATIONS IN NEARLY 40 COUNTRIES; OFFERS TWO UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES TO VIEW 2026 SOLAR ECLIPSE

Now open for sale: The ultra-luxury cruise line unveils voyages to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska, Japan, and Canada and New England between March and December 2026

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, has announced an exciting program of immersive 2026 itineraries available on Seabourn's ultra-luxury ocean fleet – Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn – which will explore the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska & British Columbia, Japan, and Canada & New England between March and December 2026. The new program will feature more than 200 destinations in almost 40 countries on over 50 distinctive itineraries, including two unique voyages that will feature a chance to view the total solar eclipse occurring on August 12, 2026.

Seabourn Sojourn Eclipse Cruise 2026 Seabourn Mediterranean

The new 2026 Seabourn voyages are now on sale, with dates and full itinerary details available at www.seabourn.com.

With itineraries ranging from seven to 21 days, Seabourn will offer diverse experiences across multiple regions, immersing guests in authentic cultures while visiting a mix of renowned destinations and lesser-known, off-the-beaten-path ports. Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn will sail the Mediterranean from June to November 2026, covering destinations along the Mediterranean coast from Barcelona to Istanbul. Seabourn Ovation will explore the British Isles, Iceland, and the Norwegian Fjords, and then cross the Atlantic to Canada & New England. For the first time, Seabourn Encore will spend the entire summer in Alaska offering seven-day itineraries to explore the Last Frontier, along with sailings in Japan during peak spring blossoms and fall foliage periods. Seabourn Ovation will also offer two additional Southern Caribbean departures between Barbados and St. Maarten in late March 2026.

"Our new 2026 voyages were thoughtfully, well curated with our guests in mind, featuring a great combination of Seabourn all-time favorites along with many new unique experiences," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "With our private, yacht-like atmosphere, a personalized array of guest services, and captivating itineraries featuring boutique ports, there's no better place to explore the world than on an ultra-luxury Seabourn ship. We invite our guests to join us and experience the best ultra-luxury travel experience at sea while exploring the world."

Itinerary highlights from the 2026 season include:

Mediterranean

Guests can experience the private, yacht-like atmosphere of Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn, while exploring boutique ports and sun-washed shores throughout the Mediterranean. The ships will visit 84 destinations across 15 countries, featuring overnight calls on select voyages to St. Tropez, France; Taormina, Italy; and La Joliette in Marseille, France, offering a gateway to the Provence region.

Seabourn Sojourn will sail to 59 ports in 17 countries during a series of 10-day itineraries to the Western Mediterranean between Barcelona , Civitavecchia ( Rome ) and Monte Carlo . On August 7, 2026 , the ship's 10-Day Spanish Gems & Solar Eclipse voyage will depart round-trip from Barcelona and offer a unique opportunity to view the total solar eclipse occurring just before sunset on August 12, 2026 , from the waters of the Balearic Sea.





will sail to 59 ports in 17 countries during a series of 10-day itineraries to the Western Mediterranean between , Civitavecchia ( ) and . On , the ship's 10-Day Spanish Gems & Solar Eclipse voyage will depart round-trip from and offer a unique opportunity to view the total solar eclipse occurring just before sunset on , from the waters of the Balearic Sea. Seabourn Quest will visit 60 ports across 15 countries, including a maiden call to Ceuta, Spanish Morocco, and sail on a series of seven-day voyages between Dubrovnik, Fusina ( Venice ), Istanbul , and Athens , visiting beautiful small harbors and islands in Croatia , Greece , Montenegro , and Turkey . Each of these voyages can be combined to make 14- or 21-day voyages.

The 2026 program for each ship will be quintessentially Seabourn, with complimentary signature events such as a moving 'Evening at Ephesus' at Kuşadası, Turkey, a private concert in ancient ruins under the stars; and 'Marina Day' with complimentary water sports, weather dependent and at the captain's discretion. Select itineraries will feature "Shopping with the Chef," inviting guests to visit regional markets with Seabourn's onboard executive chef to see how the freshest ingredients are chosen. This unique experience is available in select destinations, such as Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Valletta, Corfu and more.

Northern Europe – British Isles, Iceland & Norway

Guests can travel off the beaten paths of Norway, Iceland, and the British Isles on board Seabourn Ovation, which will visit more than 70 destinations in 18 countries on voyages ranging from seven to 22 days. From small colorful towns to the historic castles of Scotland to the stunning fjords of Norway, this region offers a rich tapestry of natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Seabourn Ovation will sail on two 14-day departures through majestic fjords to the northernmost tip of Europe, the North Cape, departing May 16 and June 13, 2026. The June 13 departure coincides with Midsummer, celebrating the summer solstice and offering the ideal opportunity to experience the Midnight Sun. Rounding out Seabourn Ovation's Northern Europe season are several departures of its 14-day Jewels of the British Isles voyages from Dover (London), which will include a combination of top destinations such as Belfast and Edinburgh with smaller gems like Oban, Scotland and Fishguard, Wales.

The award-winning ship will also sail a 14-day West Ireland Gems & Solar Eclipse voyage, departing on August 8, 2026, from Dover (London), England, to Reykjavik, Iceland. The ship will visit unique ports in Western Ireland, including Galway and Killybegs, and position itself off the coast of Ireland in the Atlantic Ocean to view the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026. The voyage will also feature a special Seabourn Conversations program with Jane A Green, Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, to educate guests about the solar eclipse.

Following the special eclipse voyage, Seabourn Ovation will depart on August 22, 2026, for a 22-Day Fire & Ice Passage from Iceland to Greenland and Atlantic Canada, reaching New York City in time for the fall colors in the northeast coast of North America.

Japan, Asia & North Pacific Crossings

Across the other side of the globe, Seabourn Encore will visit 30 destinations across six countries on seven itineraries between March and September 2026. Seabourn Encore will sail on her first season through Japan at the height of spring flowers and cherry blossom seasonal festivities, offering three 14-day roundtrip voyages from Yokohama (Tokyo), featuring overnight stays in Kobe, Maizuru, or Nagasaki. Starting in October 2026, three 12-day voyages between Yokohama (Tokyo) and Osaka will highlight the vibrant autumn foliage of both Japan and South Korea. These itineraries also include maiden calls to Sokcho in South Korea, and Beppu, Hososhima, and Toba in Japan, along with exclusive "Shopping with the Chef" experiences in select ports. Additionally, Seabourn Encore will offer 18- and 21-day Pacific Passage voyages between Japan and Alaska in April and September 2026.

Alaska & British Columbia

Seabourn Encore will reach the pristine waterways of the "Great Land" in summer 2026, marking its maiden arrival to Alaska & British Columbia. The 2026 Alaska program features 27 departures ranging from seven to 15 days, sailing from Vancouver or Juneau, Alaska, between May and September. These curated itineraries offer unique, smaller port experiences that showcase wildlife, breathtaking scenery, and the cultural traditions of the region. The ship will visit 17 destinations, including Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock, the Inian Islands, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay National Park, and Misty Fjords National Monument in Alaska, as well as Alert Bay and Prince Rupert in British Columbia.

For a deeper and richer experience, guests may choose from a number of immersive experiences through Seabourn's popular and unique Ventures by Seabourn program, featuring optional guided kayak and Zodiac tours led by the line's world-class expedition team. In addition, guests sailing on a Seabourn Alaska voyage will receive a complimentary Helly Hansen all-weather jacket. On board Seabourn Encore, guests can expect the same intimate, small-ship experience, enhanced by exclusive amenities such as verandas in every suite, access to The Retreat—Seabourn's private sanctuary on deck 12—Seabourn's Sushi restaurant, and outdoor seating at Solis, the line's newest fine-dining restaurant.

Canada & New England

After its Northern Europe season, Seabourn Ovation will set sail for Canada and New England, arriving in time to enjoy the majestic fall foliage landscapes, as the region transforms into a stunning world of crimson and gold. Guests will explore charming cosmopolitan cities, colonial landmarks, and picturesque villages in signature Seabourn style.

Seabourn Ovation will sail the St. Lawrence River for the first time, offering five departures between September and October 2026, featuring charming coastal communities, quintessential Quebecois towns, and overnight stays. These include three 12-day Canada & New England Fall Foliage cruises between Montreal and New York, featuring two full days in Quebec City and a stop in Bar Harbor, Maine; a 12-day Newfoundland & Gulf of St. Lawrence cruise with an overnight in St. John's, Newfoundland; and a 13-day Atlantic Coast voyage from Montreal to Miami, with an overnight in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more details about Seabourn's 2026 ultra-luxury itineraries, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

