Seabourn's 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading "Ventures By Seabourn" Optional Tours

The team includes experienced wilderness experts, scientists, historians and Zodiac operators. Ventures by Seabourn excursions are available for-charge, in select destinations and can be booked in advance by guests. In addition, the line is working with a number of tour operators in Alaska on hiking excursions, bringing an additional wealth of expertise and information on the region.

Guests can participate in up-close exploration of the majestic beauty and fascinating history and culture of America's Last Frontier. Ventures by Seabourn will be a highlight of more than a dozen 11-, 12- and 14-day itineraries sailed by Seabourn Sojourn from June to mid-October in 2018.

"We are very pleased to share our experienced and qualified team for our 2018 season in Alaska and British Columbia. The strength of this group is that we have a fantastic variety of academic passion, old-school experience and present-day local knowledge," said Robin West, director of Expedition Operations for Seabourn. "The team will not only join the guests on Ventures outings in the field such as guided hikes, Zodiac tours and kayak adventures, but will add to the onboard experience with complimentary lectures on their fields of expertise such as marine biology, geology, ornithology and history, and will be on hand to point out wildlife, join guests for dinner, and answer questions about the wild and pristine destination they have all come to love."

Members of the handpicked expedition team for the 2018 Alaska and British Columbia include:

Juan Carlos Restrepo , Expedition Leader – With a passion for the great outdoors and adventure, Juan has explored all the continents and oceans of the world. He began his career in the expedition industry as a Dive Master on luxury yachts and then took his love for expedition to the Polar Regions.

– With a passion for the great outdoors and adventure, Juan has explored all the continents and oceans of the world. He began his career in the expedition industry as a Dive Master on luxury yachts and then took his love for expedition to the Polar Regions. Chris Srigley , Expedition Leader – Chris spends up to nine months a year on expedition ships, including full seasons in Antarctica and the Arctic. Along with regular duties on the expedition team, he serves as a Polar Bear Guard, advancing landing parties and keeping a watchful eye while guests experience natural wonders around them.

– Chris spends up to nine months a year on expedition ships, including full seasons in and the Arctic. Along with regular duties on the expedition team, he serves as a Polar Bear Guard, advancing landing parties and keeping a watchful eye while guests experience natural wonders around them. Nicki D'Souza , Assistant Expedition Leader – Nicki puts her years of experience and passion for travel to good use assisting guests with shore excursions all over the world. As an Expedition leader with many maiden calls to her name, she has led voyages along the West Coast of Africa , South America , Europe and Asia .

– Nicki puts her years of experience and passion for travel to good use assisting guests with shore excursions all over the world. As an Expedition leader with many maiden calls to her name, she has led voyages along the West Coast of , , and . Natasha Hanson , Assistant Expedition Leader / Lecturer – An avid outdoorswoman, Natasha has guided kayaking and hiking excursions in numerous remote areas of the world. As a general naturalist with over a decade of experience in the Polar Regions, she has shared her knowledge with guests of various expedition ships.

– An avid outdoorswoman, Natasha has guided kayaking and hiking excursions in numerous remote areas of the world. As a general naturalist with over a decade of experience in the Polar Regions, she has shared her knowledge with guests of various expedition ships. Adam Jenkins , Assistant Expedition Leader / Lecturer – Adam has engaged in myriad adventures on the sea, including single-handedly sailing a 27-foot sloop down the Pacific Coast and back up the East Coast to Nova Scotia . He long ago developed a passion for leading expeditions and working with adventure travelers and scientists.

– Adam has engaged in myriad adventures on the sea, including single-handedly sailing a 27-foot sloop down the Pacific Coast and back up the East Coast to . He long ago developed a passion for leading expeditions and working with adventure travelers and scientists. Meredith Bass , Lecturer – After several years as a television news reporter at ABC, Meredith joined a Seabourn voyage to Antarctica and South America and found expedition travel to be the perfect platform for in-depth experiences exploring nature and culture.

– After several years as a television news reporter at ABC, Meredith joined a Seabourn voyage to and and found expedition travel to be the perfect platform for in-depth experiences exploring nature and culture. Jennifer Fought , Lecturer – Certified as a Zodiac operator at age nine, Jennifer quickly developed a passion for the natural world and spent her younger years camping, canoeing and riding horses. With a graduate degree in Structural Geology, she has conducted research from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of New Mexico to the glaciers of Greenland .

– Certified as a Zodiac operator at age nine, Jennifer quickly developed a passion for the natural world and spent her younger years camping, canoeing and riding horses. With a graduate degree in Structural Geology, she has conducted research from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of to the glaciers of . Lisa Baldwin , Lecturer – Extremely passionate about the ocean, Lisa is a competitive ocean swimmer, free diver, naturalist and avid traveler who enjoys educating others about the natural environment. Her extensive work as a field biologist and passion for health research gives her a unique ability to be open, friendly and relate to guests on all levels.

– Extremely passionate about the ocean, Lisa is a competitive ocean swimmer, free diver, naturalist and avid traveler who enjoys educating others about the natural environment. Her extensive work as a field biologist and passion for health research gives her a unique ability to be open, friendly and relate to guests on all levels. Will Wagstaff , Lecturer – A birder since age five, Will has run his own business leading wildlife walks around the Isles of Scilly, a famous birding area to the southwest of Cornwall, UK . During the off-season, he leads wildlife holidays to other parts of the world and has worked on expedition cruise ships in the Arctic and Antarctica .

– A birder since age five, Will has run his own business leading wildlife walks around the Isles of Scilly, a famous birding area to the southwest of . During the off-season, he leads wildlife holidays to other parts of the world and has worked on expedition cruise ships in the Arctic and . Brent Houston , Lecturer – Brent's involvement in wildlife research and polar expedition travel for over 30 years has taken him on over 450 expeditions visiting 100 countries. Among many accomplishments, in 1995 he sailed with the British Royal Navy using helicopters to photograph and document every known penguin colony along the Antarctic Peninsula, discovering two colonies and several landing sites for tourists.

– Brent's involvement in wildlife research and polar expedition travel for over 30 years has taken him on over 450 expeditions visiting 100 countries. Among many accomplishments, in 1995 he sailed with the British Royal Navy using helicopters to photograph and document every known penguin colony along the Antarctic Peninsula, discovering two colonies and several landing sites for tourists. Joe Cockram , Lecturer – A birdwatcher since childhood, Joe has a particular interest in seabirds. He has worked on some of Northern Europe's most important nesting colonies and has traveled extensively. His career as a shipboard ornithologist combines his passions as he shares his knowledge to help others experience the incredible varieties of species found around the world.

– A birdwatcher since childhood, Joe has a particular interest in seabirds. He has worked on some of most important nesting colonies and has traveled extensively. His career as a shipboard ornithologist combines his passions as he shares his knowledge to help others experience the incredible varieties of species found around the world. Captain Al Barnard , Zodiac Operator / Naturalist – Alaska -born, Barnard has spent a lifetime working and exploring the waters of Puget Sound, South East Alaska , the Yukon River and Yukon Territory . He has been a member of the Sea Scouts of the Boy Scouts of America since 1957, and currently volunteers as Commodore of Western Region 1, which includes Alaska .

– -born, Barnard has spent a lifetime working and exploring the waters of Puget Sound, , the Yukon River and . He has been a member of the Sea Scouts of the Boy Scouts of America since 1957, and currently volunteers as Commodore of Western Region 1, which includes . Bill Fletcher , Zodiac Operator / Naturalist – A summer job guiding in Alaska sparked Bill's passion for sharing the wonders of the world. He is currently Senior Director of Destination Marketing at Holland America Line , Seabourn's sister cruise line, tasked with telling compelling stories of the many places its ships visit around the world.

– A summer job guiding in sparked Bill's passion for sharing the wonders of the world. He is currently Senior Director of Destination Marketing at Holland , Seabourn's sister cruise line, tasked with telling compelling stories of the many places its ships visit around the world. Ross Ellingwood , Zodiac Operator / Naturalist – Ross's love of adventure has had a hold on him since college. In 2016, he spent six months building a wooden rowing boat in his garage, and then took it on a three-month, 1,100-mile exploration of the Inside Passage Waters. His career has seen him guiding sea-kayaking trips and ice climbing in Alaska .

Additional team members will join select sailings periodically throughout the 2018 season.

Seabourn Sojourn's 2018 season in Alaska and British Columbia combines ultra-luxury comforts with onboard programs such as Seabourn Conversations, a complimentary enrichment lecture and presentation series, and wildlife watching on deck. The unique voyages combine Alaska's most popular ports with rarely visited hidden gems of the Inside Passage and British Columbia, including destinations such as Alert Bay and Klemtu. The line has released a new video showcasing a captivating look at the luxuries, excitement and expertise that combine to create the Seabourn experience and Ventures by Seabourn in Alaska and British Columbia.

