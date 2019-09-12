Seabrook Joins the Aetna Network for Substance Use Disorder Treatment

BRIDGETON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabrook Treatment Centers, the premier behavioral health and addiction treatment provider in the MidAtlantic area, is now an in-network provider for Aetna Behavioral Health. Today, with six (6) Seabrook locations throughout the New Jersey and Pennsylvania region, Aetna members will have easy access to the Seabrook full continuum of care, which includes withdrawal management (detox), residential treatment, outpatient programs ( including medication-assisted treatment or MAT), long-term residential, sober living and family therapy.

"Seabrook is proud that Aetna has recognized our commitment to providing exceptional behavioral health care to families suffering with substance use and co-occurring disorders," said Edward Diehl, President of Seabrook. "Although today's opioid epidemic continues to challenge the healthcare industry, the number one abused substance in America continues to be alcohol." Overall, addiction disease costs the United States $600 billion annually. According to the Centers for Disease Control, an average of 130 Americans die every day from opioid overdose compared to the 240 Americans who die every day from alcohol-related causes.

Substance use disorder treatment has been shown to reduce associated health and social costs by far more than the cost of the treatment itself. Treatment is much less expensive than its alternatives, such as incarceration. When adding in total healthcare costs, every $1 invested in addiction treatment yields a return of $12 in savings to the individual and society. Treatment results in fewer interpersonal conflicts, greater workplace productivity, fewer drug-related accidents—including overdoses and deaths—and a decrease in drug-related crime and criminal justice costs.

"We are committed to easy access to high-quality services for our members suffering from addictions and related behavioral health disorders," said Antonio J Rocchino, Senior Director of Network Management, Aetna, a CVS Health company. "Seabrook has a long history of providing high-quality treatment and an unwavering commitment to the community of people who benefit from these services. We look forward to our expanding relationship with Seabrook as a valued partner in the delivery of evidence-based care for Aetna members."

Seabrook is a nonprofit, CARF-accredited behavioral healthcare organization, with treatment locations in Bridgeton, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ, Northfield, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Shrewsbury, NJ and Paoli, PA. Founded by Jerry and Peg Diehl in 1974, Seabrook has been helping families find the courage to recover from substance use and co-occurring disorders for over 45 years. For more information on Seabrook, visit the company website www.Seabrook.org.

