SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Seagate Technology Holdings plc - STX

NEW ORLEANS, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 8, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: STX), if they purchased the Company's shares between September 15, 2020 and October 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Seagate investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-stx/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Seagate and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 26, 2022, the Company disclosed that it received a Proposed Charging Letter from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS") alleging that Seagate violated the Export Administration Regulations by providing Seagate hard disk drives to "a customer and its affiliates listed on the BIS Entity List between August 2020 and September 2021."

On this news, shares of Seagate fell nearly 8%, damaging investors, falling nearly an additional 7% over the following three trading days.

The case is UA Local 38 Defined Contribution Pension Plan v. Seagate Technology Holdings plc, No. 23-cv-03431.

