Seagis Property Group Commences Construction on a 53,000 Square Foot Build-to-Suit in North Arlington, NJ

Seagis Property Group LP

Dec 17, 2025

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that they will be commencing vertical construction on a 53,315 square foot development at 500 Belleville Turnpike in Kearny, New Jersey. The 36' clear, fully secured warehouse facility features 7 dock doors, 2 drive-in doors, 55 surface spaces and +/- 6,000 square feet of outdoor storage area. "We are excited to commence construction of this state-of-the-art facility. During our pre-development, we were able to pre-lease the building to a well-known national user, and we are excited to have this exceptional company as a Seagis customer. The highly strategic location and excellent collaboration with North Arlington was instrumental," said Omer Mir Ahmed of Seagis Property Group. Construction is anticipated to be completed by the summer of 2026.

500 Belleville Turnpike, North Arlington, NJ
Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans more than 13 million square feet of space and includes 200 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company which was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com.

