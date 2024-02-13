Seagis Property Group Names Omer Mir Ahmed Chief Development Officer

News provided by

Seagis Property Group

13 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group ("Seagis") has announced the appointment of Omer Mir Ahmed as its Chief Development Officer. Ahmed joined Seagis in September 2015 as its Senior Vice President of Development and is based out of the company's East Rutherford NJ office. 

In his role as Chief Development Officer, Ahmed is responsible for the leadership of the Company's development platform. Since joining the company, he has overseen the development of $400 million of newly built warehouse/distribution facilities and is responsible for the oversight of the Company's $300 million development pipeline. 

"Omer's appointment as our Chief Development Officer is very well-earned. We started the company in 2005 as buyers of existing buildings and since his arrival in 2015 our development platform has become an integral part of our business. His unique expertise in taking complex properties and transforming them into new warehouse developments has significantly enhanced our portfolio," said John Begier, CEO of Seagis.

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans more than 12 million square feet of space and includes 190 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company was founded in 2005, and is headquartered in Conshohocken PA. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com.

SOURCE Seagis Property Group

