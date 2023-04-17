Partnership with Keep Florida Beautiful affiliates will mobilize 7,500+ volunteers to conduct 1000+ waterway cleanups and continue essential Hurricane recovery efforts across the state

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagram's Escapes today announced an investment of $50,000 to support beach and waterway cleanups in Florida, especially around areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The funds are being allocated through partnerships with four Keep Florida Beautiful affiliates: Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Keep Lee County Beautiful and Keep Charlotte Beautiful. The investment will engage more than 7,500 volunteers expected to conduct over 1,000 projects throughout the year, including waterway clean ups, sustainable plantings, and invasive species removal.

Seagram’s Escapes Invests $50,000 with Keep Florida Beautiful

"Seagram's Escapes is committed to keeping Florida beaches beautiful for people who live, work and visit the area," said Chuck Buckingham, Seagram's Escapes brand director. "By investing in these coastal cleanups, we look forward to positively impacting the quality of beaches and waterways for all to enjoy across the state."

Seagram's Escapes investment will support the following Keep Florida Beautiful programs:

2023 Great American Coastal Cleanups



More than 6,000 volunteers will conduct 350+ cleanups and beautification events throughout Pinellas and Charlotte Counties, including Clearwater, Largo, Seminole, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and surrounding waterways impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Hillsborough Trash Free Waters Boat



Hundreds of volunteers on cleanup boat to collect debris from the ocean in and around Tampa Bay.

Arbor Day Activations: April 28 and April 29



Restore Pinellas County Habitat: More than 50 volunteers will remove invasive species and plant native vegetation.

Native tree planting in Lee County: More than 100 local volunteers will rebuild some of the native tree canopy lost during Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs and more.

World Ocean's Day Activations: June 8

Reforest Shorelines in celebration of World Ocean's Day: Hundreds of volunteers expected to participate in a shoreline vegetation planting and cleanup.

Kayak Waterway Cleanup: About 400 kayakers will launch from multiple locations around the Estero Bay Aquatic preserve to go deep into the mangroves to remove harmful debris that washed into the waters by Hurricane Ian.

For a complete list of all Seagram's Escapes volunteer activations, visit any of our partner affiliates online: https://keepfloridabeautiful.org/get-involved/

"We are thrilled to have Seagram's Escapes continue to support cleanup, sustainability and environmental health in Florida," said Savanna Christy, executive director, Keep Florida Beautiful. "Through partnerships like this, we remind individuals and industries that it is our shared responsibility to keep Florida beautiful - everyone can be part of the solution."

About FIFCO USA Triple Bottom Line Commitment

FIFCO USA, parent company of Seagram's Escapes, is a triple bottom line company committed to impacting the community and environment. In partnership with its stakeholders, FIFCO USA seeks opportunities to create sustainable impact in the areas where we operate. The company focuses on promoting smart consumption; building strong communities; improving waterways, trails and parks, and workforce development. Additionally, FIFCO USA partners with grassroots, charitable organizations that create sustainable impact. Visit https://www.fifcousa.com/smart-consumption/ to learn more or to submit a program or project for consideration.

About Seagram's Escapes: Seagram's Escapes is a flavorful, ready-to-drink beverage brand known for variety and versatility. Based out of Rochester, New York, Seagram's Escapes is currently the #4 traditional flavored malt beverage brand in the United States. For more information, visit www.seagramsescapes.com. Stay connected with Seagram's Escapes on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: @SeagramsEscapes. Always enjoy responsibly.

