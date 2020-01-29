SeAH Group Invests in Israeli Software Company Assembrix Offering Management Platform for Distributed Additive Manufacturing

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeAH Group has invested in Israeli software company Assembrix that enables organizations to securely manage and control their distributed additive manufacturing activities. Assembrix's VMSÔ (Virtual Manufacturing Space) creates a virtual platform that represents and connects to physical 3D printers in multiple locations and gives the user full control over the 3D printing process.

"SeAH Group is the top special steel maker in Korea and among the biggest ones in the world, with leading customers in automotive, construction, industrial and energy verticals. As such, we see a growing demand for 3D printed metal parts and services. The investment in Assembrix enables us to expand our offering beyond materials and conventional steel as well as be at the forefront of the additive manufacturing technology," said SeAH's official.

According to industry analysts, metal 3D printing is among the fastest growing technologies in the market, attracting key players to develop new metal powders, 3D printers with metal capabilities and dedicated software applications.

"We are delighted to raise a strategic investment from SeAH Group and value its confidence in us and in our technology. This collaboration supports our strategy to expand in Asia and be the platform of choice for clients adopting additive manufacturing in the aerospace, automotive and medical devices industries. In addition to the investment, Assembrix will be able to leverage SeAH's expertise and network of clients all over the world," said Lior Polak, CEO of Assembrix.

About SeAH Group

SeAH is a Korea based company operates in the steel sector. The company is manufacturing special steel raw materials and products used in a wide range of industries from automotive and machinery to shipbuilding and construction. SeAH Group works with over 40 affiliates globally in developing technology and products of quality that are recognizable through innovation and excellence for 60 years. For more information, https://www.seah.co.kr/eng/main.asp.

About Assembrix

Assembrix developed a cloud-based platform that virtualizes industrial 3D printing enabling simpler, secured and more efficient process. It oversees the entire additive-manufacturing thread from the initial part model to the verified physical part and beyond. The platform enables to allocate and monitor manufacturing spaces of industrial 3D printers to multiple in-house users or external clients, leading to a fully automated and self-controlled process, higher utilization of the printers and higher ROI. For more information, www.assembrix.com.

