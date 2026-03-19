Seal Security Introduces a Fully Autonomous Agent for Open Source Vulnerability Remediation

New agent proactively installs Seal's remediation component on new projects, validates fixes through automated testing, and routes final approval to a human - enabling teams to remediate open source CVEs without upgrades, breaking changes, or engineering disruption.

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Security, the company focused on fixing open source vulnerabilities in place, today announced a new autonomous agentic capability that enables organizations to remediate known open source CVEs with dramatically less manual effort. The new agent works like a senior employee: it proactively identifies remediation gaps, installs Seal's remediation component, applies compatible community fixes directly to the open source components already in use, tracks automated testing to verify that no regressions were introduced, and then asks a human for final approval before changes are finalized and the relevant ticket is closed.

Seal Security's new capability addresses one of the most persistent challenges in application security: most remediation still depends on upgrades, code changes, developer coordination, and lengthy backlog prioritization. In contrast, Seal enables organizations to remediate vulnerabilities in the versions they already run, without forcing upgrades or requiring changes to application code. Seal's public product positioning already centers on fixing vulnerabilities in place with backported, compatible patches and no breaking changes.

"With this launch, we're extending Seal from automated remediation to autonomous remediation," said Itamar Sher, CEO at Seal Security. "Security teams should not have to wait on upgrade cycles or fight for developer bandwidth just to address known open source CVEs. Our new agent proactively drives remediation forward, validates the outcome, and keeps humans in control at the approval step."

The agent is designed to fit naturally into modern software delivery environments. Rather than creating more tickets or more noise, it takes action: it identifies remediation gaps, deploys Seal's remediation workflow, monitors testing results, and presents the validated remediation for final human review before closing the relevant ticket. This approach helps organizations reduce time-to-remediation, improve compliance performance, and remove months of engineering work associated with patching vulnerable dependencies.

The business value is immediate:

Faster remediation of known open source CVEs without waiting for upgrade windows



of known open source CVEs without waiting for upgrade windows Less engineering disruption because no application code changes are required



because no application code changes are required Lower regression risk through automated test tracking and validation



through automated test tracking and validation Improved compliance posture by helping teams close vulnerabilities quickly and consistently



by helping teams close vulnerabilities quickly and consistently Higher security team leverage by shifting from manual coordination to autonomous execution

Seal Security is positioning this launch as a new category of autonomous remediation agent for open source CVEs - moving beyond detection and prioritization into proactive, validated remediation with no code changes. While many tools identify issues or suggest upgrades, Seal acts directly on the vulnerable components already in use and guides the remediation through to human approval.

"Open source vulnerability management has been stuck in a loop of alerts, tickets, and delayed upgrades," said Kyle Kurdziolek, VP of Security at BigID. "Seal changes that model by giving organizations a predictable way to get vulnerabilities fixed safely and efficiently, without forcing disruptive change."

Seal Security helps organizations fix open source vulnerabilities across application dependencies, containers, Linux packages, legacy environments, and end-of-life systems, without upgrades or breaking changes. The company publicly states support for major languages and integrations across developer and security ecosystems, alongside a compliance-oriented value proposition for programs such as FedRAMP, PCI DSS 4.0, NYDFS, HITRUST, and DORA.

About Seal Security

Seal Security helps organizations remediate open source vulnerabilities by deploying an autonomous agent that identifies remediation gaps and applies production-ready, backwards-compatible fixes directly to the versions they already use - without upgrades, breaking changes, or downtime. The company's platform supports remediation across application dependencies, containers, Linux environments, and legacy systems.

SOURCE Seal Security