SEAL SECURITY NAMED 2023 CISO CHOICE AWARD WINNER FOR APPLICATION SECURITY

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2023 CISO Choice Awards, Seal Security was named the winner and the leading provider in the Application Security category. A select group of prominent CISOs from major global organizations served as judges for these awards, which commend security solution providers that deliver exceptional and distinct services deemed essential by CISOs and their companies. Seal Security is redefining open source vulnerability management by empowering companies to automate and scale their open source vulnerability remediation efforts.

Organizations today are struggling with significant challenges in managing open source vulnerabilities. On average, organizations are dealing with thousands of unresolved vulnerabilities. Research indicates that applications typically have 5.1 critical vulnerabilities pending resolution at any given time. These unresolved issues not only compromise security but also lead to a loss in productivity, as resources are diverted to address these vulnerabilities. Additionally, when patches are applied, there is a chance of introducing breaking changes, which can further disrupt operations and compound the challenges faced by organizations.

Seal Security's unique approach enables security and development teams to simplify and automate their security patching process. They provide standalone security patches that can be applied independently from the regular update process. Their multifaceted approach ensures enhanced security and code hygiene, reducing both manual effort and technical debt.

Currently, the solution is in open beta. They are actively collaborating with early adopters to redefine open source vulnerability and patch management. Their solution is being tested and deployed by several organizations, including a Fortune 100 company in the financial sector, a publicly traded software company, and one of the largest cybersecurity vendors.

"Open source software has brought about mass innovation, but unpatched vulnerabilities threaten future adoption and the overall security of an organization," said Itamar Sher, CEO and co-founder of Seal Security. "We built Seal Security to streamline and accelerate vulnerability remediation in order to reduce open source risk and elevate the organization's security posture."

"I would like to congratulate Seal Security for winning the 2023 CISO Choice Awards Application Security Category. The field was exceptionally competitive this year, and our esteemed CISO Board of Judges was very impressed by the level of innovation that solution providers put forth to safeguard our organizations," said David Cass, CISOs Connect and Security Current President, and Global CISO at GSR.

