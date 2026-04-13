Seal Shield Launches Complete UV-C Sanitization Suite Featuring Vioguard at AORN 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield LLC, a global leader in hygienic medical-grade devices, today announced the launch of its complete UV-C sanitization solution suite at the AORN 2026 Global Surgical Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA. Following its recent acquisition of Vioguard, Seal Shield is expanding its UV-C portfolio, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting hygiene standards and reducing cross-contamination risks.

Founded in 2008 by a group of former Microsoft employees, Vioguard was built on pioneering research into the use of ultraviolet (UV-C) light to reduce viruses and bacteria on shared devices. Dr. Curtis Donskey and researchers from Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University independently validated the efficacy of Vioguard's UV-C sanitization solution and its potential to help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens commonly found on shared computer keyboards—including Ebola, influenza strains, and C. diff.

"Integrating Vioguard solutions into our established UV-C portfolio expands our ability to support healthcare teams." Post this

Seal Shield's complete UV-C solution suite is designed to address the full spectrum of device sanitization needs in clinical environments. The ElectroClave™ system provides automated intelligent UV-C sanitization and fleet device management for mobile devices. The CleanSlate UV enables a 20-second rapid sanitization of handheld devices in visitor and high-traffic areas. The new addition of the Vioguard, the first FDA-approved UV-C sanitization system, now allows for easy sanitization of keyboards and mice, along with phones and tablets. All solutions offer full 360-degree sanitization, inactivating 99.9% and higher of dangerous pathogens in under 60 seconds.

"We are excited to offer Vioguard solutions starting at this year's AORN," said Brad Whitchurch, CEO of Seal Shield. "Integrating Vioguard's patented technology and solutions into our established UV-C portfolio expands our ability to deliver comprehensive sanitization solutions that support healthcare teams across a wide range of clinical environments."

In addition to Vioguard's UV-C solutions, Seal Shield will also showcase its latest innovations, including Seal Shield Surface™, a groundbreaking surface technology designed to overcome persistent disinfection challenges—such as streaking and beading—by delivering up to 10x more chemical coverage, improving dwell time, and enabling more effective surface disinfection.

Attendees can experience Seal Shield's complete UV-C solution suite and full suite of hygienic solutions firsthand at Booth #2122 during AORN 2026.

For more information about Seal Shield and its advanced sanitization solutions, please contact:

Kevin Truong

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

877-325-7443

SOURCE Seal Shield LLC