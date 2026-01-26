Sealed Air Celebrates Innovation and Its Iconic Brand on National Bubble Wrap® Appreciation Day

Original inventor honors the brand's legacy with a Big Game "Pop Pack" activation designed to spark excitement and engage fans.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) proudly celebrates National Bubble Wrap® Appreciation Day, recognizing the iconic invention that transformed the protective packaging industry. As the original inventor and a global leader in pre-inflated bubble cushioning, the company is marking the day by honoring its legacy of innovation and commitment to solving our customers' critical packaging challenges.

The story of BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging began in 1957 in Hawthorne, New Jersey, when engineers Alfred W. Fielding and Marc Chavannes attempted to create a textured wall covering by laminating two plastic sheets with air bubbles trapped inside. While the wallpaper concept did not take hold, their invention found its true purpose in protective packaging, leading to the founding of Sealed Air Corporation in 1960. What began as a single breakthrough has since grown into a cornerstone of a much broader protective packaging portfolio, positioning Sealed Air as a true one-stop shop for customers seeking end-to-end protection solutions.

"National Bubble Wrap® Appreciation Day is a moment to look back at our roots and celebrate the spirit of ingenuity that defines us," said Byron Racki, Sealed Air President of Global Protective Packaging. "What started as a creative experiment has become a global standard for protection. Today, we continue that legacy by developing high performance, effective solutions that ensure our customers' products reach their destination safely and efficiently every time."

Innovation and Value Proposition

While the product remains a cultural phenomenon, the engineering behind BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging has evolved into a sophisticated value proposition for modern supply chains:

Barrier-bubble technology is engineered to retain air significantly longer than non-barrier alternatives, delivering consistent cushioning through long and rigorous shipping cycles. Market Leadership: Our portfolio includes industry‑leading 90‑percent recycled‑content BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, complemented by ongoing innovation in fiber‑based cushioning and void‑fill systems designed for modern supply‑chain demands.





Our portfolio includes industry‑leading 90‑percent recycled‑content BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, complemented by ongoing innovation in fiber‑based cushioning and void‑fill systems designed for modern supply‑chain demands. Operational Efficiency: From automated fulfillment systems to lightweight, space‑efficient designs that help customers reduce freight and dimensional‑weight costs, our solutions are engineered to improve productivity for businesses ranging from global e-commerce giants to small local shops.

Celebrating Our People and the Satisfying 'Pop'

As we celebrate the product's legacy, we also honor the people behind the Sealed Air brand. We extend our deepest thanks to the more than 16,000 employees for their commitment to manufacturing excellence and customer service, the foundation of the solutions we provide. We also thank our customers and partners worldwide who trust our expertise to safeguard their most valuable goods.

Beyond the industrial impact of our technology, we also recognize the unique place the satisfying "pop" holds in popular culture. For generations, the brand has been associated not only with protection, but with moments of creativity, stress relief and simple joy.

In recognition of National Bubble Wrap® Appreciation Day and the excitement surrounding the upcoming Big Game, BUBBLE WRAP® brand is marking the occasion with a limited, fan-focused activation designed to celebrate the lighter side of the brand. A select number of football-inspired Pop Packs will be made available, offering a playful way for fans to engage with the brand during this widely shared cultural moment.

Additional details about National Bubble Wrap® Appreciation Day and the Big Game Pop Pack activation are available at https://www.sealedair.com/pop-packs.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. Sealed Air designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX® brand liquids systems, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2024, Sealed Air generated $5.4 billion in sales and has approximately 16,400 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories.

