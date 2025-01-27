SealingTech Achieves Record Production of Cyber-Fly-Away Kits in Q4

The company has delivered more than 500 cyber kits in total

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), and trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect U.S. national security and private enterprises, has successfully delivered more than 500 Cyber-Fly-Away kits to U.S. defense and intelligence customers, including record production numbers during its fiscal fourth quarter, ending Dec. 31, 2024.

The production effort contributed to more than $26M in revenue for the quarter.

SealingTech has successfully delivered more than 500 Cyber-Fly-Away kits to U.S. defense and intelligence customers. Post this

"We take great pride in our ability to equip our customers with highly innovative defensive cyber solutions that push their mission forward," said Brandon Whalen, SealingTech CEO. "SealingTech delivers more for the U.S. military cyber mission: more capability, more storage, more agility, and more value. We're proud to continue delivering a leading cyber solutions platform to the national security enterprise and are one of the few companies capable of delivering this volume of Cyber-Fly-Away Kits rapidly and at scale."

Developed in 2018 for the DoD to enhance global full-spectrum cyber operations, SealingTech's Kits are tailored to proactively address evolving cyber threats and operational challenges. By continuing to refine and advance its solutions, the company remains focused on meeting the mission-critical needs of its customers through innovative technology, quality, and reliable delivery.

About Sealing Technologies

Sealing Technologies, a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Veteran-founded, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the US and its allies. More information at Sealing Technologies.

SOURCE Sealing Technologies