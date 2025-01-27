SealingTech Achieves Record Production of Cyber-Fly-Away Kits in Q4

News provided by

Sealing Technologies

Jan 27, 2025, 16:05 ET

The company has delivered more than 500 cyber kits in total

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), and trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect U.S. national security and private enterprises, has successfully delivered more than 500 Cyber-Fly-Away kits to U.S. defense and intelligence customers, including record production numbers during its fiscal fourth quarter, ending Dec. 31, 2024.

The production effort contributed to more than $26M in revenue for the quarter.

Continue Reading

"We take great pride in our ability to equip our customers with highly innovative defensive cyber solutions that push their mission forward," said Brandon Whalen, SealingTech CEO. "SealingTech delivers more for the U.S. military cyber mission: more capability, more storage, more agility, and more value. We're proud to continue delivering a leading cyber solutions platform to the national security enterprise and are one of the few companies capable of delivering this volume of Cyber-Fly-Away Kits rapidly and at scale."

Developed in 2018 for the DoD to enhance global full-spectrum cyber operations, SealingTech's Kits are tailored to proactively address evolving cyber threats and operational challenges. By continuing to refine and advance its solutions, the company remains focused on meeting the mission-critical needs of its customers through innovative technology, quality, and reliable delivery.

About Sealing Technologies 

Sealing Technologies, a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Veteran-founded, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the US and its allies. More information at Sealing Technologies.

SOURCE Sealing Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

SealingTech Announces Former Navy Commander Brad Hatcher as New Chief Product Officer

SealingTech Announces Former Navy Commander Brad Hatcher as New Chief Product Officer

Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), and trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and...
Sealing Technologies Awarded Contract for Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System - Modular Version 2 (DDS-Mv2) by U.S. Army

Sealing Technologies Awarded Contract for Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System - Modular Version 2 (DDS-Mv2) by U.S. Army

Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), and leading provider of edge computing and defensive cybersecurity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics