Seamless Celebrates 20th Anniversary As The Iconic New York Takeout Brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Y2K. Cronuts. Bomb Cyclones. Subway shutdowns (real or possibly canceled). Seamless , New York's largest and favorite takeout app, has delivered through it all for 20 years…and counting! To mark its 20th anniversary, Seamless today announced a series of giveaways, special offers, and activities to celebrate the milestone throughout the year, culminating with the ultimate dream for any New York foodie: a chance to win 20 years of free Seamless. (We'll wait while that sinks in...)

Like the New York Marathon, Rockefeller Center tree lighting, or hearing "New York, New York" play after each Yankees win, ordering Seamless is a quintessential part of life in New York City. Each year, millions of New Yorkers use Seamless to order from their favorite restaurants and discover new ones. Whether it's sushi for a night in, appetizers for girls' night, or a game day spread, it all starts with Seamless.

"Hitting 20 years is an amazing milestone, and it's been incredible to watch just how much Seamless has positively impacted not only diners' lives, but the restaurants and delivery partners we've worked with through the years as well," said Matt Maloney, founder and chief executive officer, Grubhub, which merged with Seamless in 2013. "Seamless pioneered online ordering and delivery and we've been through it all - the good, the bad, the snowstorms, the heatwaves. We're excited to spend this special year giving back to the people of New York."

To celebrate, Seamless is launching a variety of promotions and activities across New York City...

Free Seamless, anyone? Music to any New Yorker's ears, starting February 20th NYC diners can enter to win 20 years of free Seamless.* That's… a lot of free Seamless. And if you're not selected as the lucky winner, don't fret - 20 diners will also win one year of free Seamless as a "consolation." To enter, use the code 20YEARS at checkout when you order from a NYC restaurant using your Seamless account, either online or in app, February 20th - 27th. Winners will be announced March 4, 2019. The more you order, the more you're entered to win!

Seamless <3 NYC. Launched in October 2018, the Seamless "Donate the Change" feature, which allows diners to round their purchases up to the nearest dollar to support a charitable cause or public interest organization, will support NYC Kids RISE . A non-profit organization, NYC Kids RISE aims to make attending and graduating from college and career training more achievable for all NYC public school students—regardless of where they come from or how much their families have in the bank. Starting today through February 28th, Seamless diners can donate to NYC Kids RISE through Donate the Change to fund college scholarships for NYC public school students. Additionally, as a "Made in New York" company as designated by NYC Digital, Seamless will be building a catering search page that highlights locally-owned restaurants available for craft services for all NYC productions.

Surrounded by Seamless. If you've taken a taxi, ridden the subway, or walked the streets of New York, you've probably seen one of our advertisements and expect to see more! In classic Seamless style, there will be new ads popping up around the city and TV and digital campaigns reflecting how the company has delivered through it all. Done through animation, this new campaign will showcase how Seamless has "fueled the city" over the years with easter eggs bringing to life some of New Yorker's favorite moments.

Mark the calendar for more. Seamless will launch various ways throughout the year to celebrate the diners, drivers, and restaurants that made 20 years of thriving in NYC possible! Whether it's a special promo for the month or a surprise perfect for any New Yorker, Seamless will pop up when you least expect it with even more!

Street Cred. Next week, CEO Matt Maloney will be joined by New York City officials, NYC Kids RISE, and some of the company's longest-running customers to unveil Seamless Street at the corner of 41st and 6th Avenue, officially staking claim in the city that never sleeps. In addition to Maloney, those joining the ceremony include: Andrew Brokman, Deputy Director of External Affairs for the Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment in New York City; Debra-Ellen Glickstein, Executive Director of NYC Kids RISE; among others.

Here are a few fun facts to point out just how much Seamless has accomplished in 20 years:

Seamless has driven billions in food sales to local restaurants and has provided over a billion dollars in tips to drivers as well.

to local restaurants and has provided to drivers as well. Seamless delivery partners have driven, biked, and walked enough miles to cover the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route over 32 million times , run the New York City Marathon over 3 million times , and cover NYC's subway tracks over 95,000 times.

to cover the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route over , run the New York City Marathon over , and cover NYC's subway tracks over 95,000 times. Seamless has delivered to some of the city's most iconic buildings, including Carnegie Hall, Rockefeller Center, Yankee Stadium, Empire State Building, New York Stock Exchange, New York City Library, Electric Lady Studio, Radio City Music Hall, and many (many!) others.

