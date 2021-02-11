Sean Combs Partners With Justin LaBoy For New Late Night Show On REVOLT 'Respectfully Justin'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVOLT, the media company owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs, announced the premiere of Respectfully Justin, a risqué late-night broadcast series starring Justin LaBoy and Justin Combs. The highly anticipated show will premiere February 14, 2021, taking a deep dive into today's most controversial and cultural conversations, addressing sex, relationships, music, entertainment, everyday life and taboo topics. Hosted by social media sensation Justin LaBoy, and executively produced by esteemed actor, artist and influencer Justin Combs, Respectfully Justin is offering viewers a front row seat to their no filtered, uncensored mischief that puts a modern twist on late night television.

Set in a luxurious mansion, LaBoy will invite the biggest stars in entertainment to appear on weekly episodes and serve viewers with raw and unapologetically real thoughts on topics and conversations that traditionally have been deemed "off limits" in society. Bringing a new genre and disruptive approach to late night television, LaBoy, thanks to REVOLT, has the opportunity to authentically attract audiences of all demographics.

"I'm beyond grateful to have this opportunity to bring my curated humor and entertaining content to REVOLT," said Justin LaBoy, co-host of Respectfully Justin. "REVOLT has provided us a platform to reach the masses, and our show will share our unique perspectives, provide comedy, and unparalleled experiences for viewers. Justin and I are here to offer a safe place to discuss the realities of dating and relationships, and we're not afraid to, respectfully, break the rules."

Respectfully Justin will premiere with an exclusive Toxic Valentine's Day episode on February 14th. The dynamic duo will celebrate the premiere alongside exciting guests including music superstar Chris Brown with a special "Demon Time" segment complete with champagne, music and good vibes only.

"Respectfully Justin is big, bold, and ready to take viewers to places they've never been before," said Justin Combs, Executive Producer of Respectfully Justin. "As viewers have already seen with our signature 'Demon Time' segment, Justin and I have created what is more than a show – we've started a cultural movement that will stir up conversations and put the late back in late night television. Partnering with REVOLT brings this even closer to home, and I couldn't imagine a better way to bring our show to the masses."

The show's premiere carries out REVOLT's commitment to generating purposeful content while further providing a platform for cultural change makers to open up dialogues surrounding important topics.

"Justin LaBoy is the biggest social media star in our culture. There is no better place for his debut show – we are thrilled to welcome him to the REVOLT family," said Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The series will premiere with a Valentine's Day special airing on REVOLT's YouTube channel on February 14th, followed by weekly episodes airing across REVOLT's linear platforms for the next nine weeks. Respectfully Justin will continue on for a total of ten episodes and will air on YouTube on Wednesdays and REVOLT's linear TV channel on Fridays.

For more information on REVOLT, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/. For more information about Respectfully Justin, visit REVOLT's YouTube channel @RevoltTV and follow Justin LaBoy on Instagram at @Justinlaboy and Justin Combs at @Princejdc.

ABOUT REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

