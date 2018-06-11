Sean "Diddy" Combs And The Makers Of CÎROC Ultra Premium Expand To A New Category With CÎROC VS Fine French Brandy

CÎROC VS is a sophisticated spirit crafted from fine French grapes for a modern expression of classic French Brandy. VS stands for "Very Special," signifying the superior quality and craftsmanship of CÎROC VS.

CÎROC VS is produced in the South of France, under the direction of master distiller, Jean-Sébastien Robicquet. A selection of each harvest is distilled in traditional Alembic copper pot stills for unparalleled smoothness and matured in French oak barrels. CÎROC VS is then masterfully blended using exceptional aged brandies, resulting in a luxurious taste profile featuring rich notes of fresh fruit, vanilla and a hint of French oak. CÎROC VS can be enjoyed year round neat or on the rocks and in its signature cocktails, The Rising Sun and the CÎROC Sidecar.

The liquid comes in luxurious packaging inspired by the French heritage of CÎROC VS. The bottle features the brand's iconic orb rendered in a wood grain effect, evoking the French Oak used to age the product. The bottle design represents the unique blend of tradition and innovation inherent to the liquid.

CÎROC VS Fine French Brandy echoes the iconic spirit brand's history of innovation and the continued development of the CÎROC lifestyle. With the resurgence of brown spirits as the drink of choice amongst a larger consumer segment, CÎROC refused to settle for only a segment of the market, making way for the introduction of CÎROC VS.

"I thrive on opportunity. CÎROC consumers drink aged brown spirits alongside CÎROC Vodka, so it was obvious that it was time to take CÎROC further than it had ever gone. CÎROC VS is changing the game," said Sean 'Diddy' Combs on the launch.

The roll-out of CÎROC VS will commence with an eight-city tour beginning on June 18th in New York and continuing through summer called the VS Lounge. Bringing the CÎROC VS experience to key markets, CÎROC brand ambassadors and liquid experts will travel the country introducing consumers, retailers and top accounts to the quality of CÎROC VS. Educating the public on the superior drinking experience of CÎROC VS, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and CÎROC are committed to celebrating life responsibly.

Retailing for an average MSRP of $35.99, CÎROC VS Fine French Brandy is available at select retailers in New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Las Vegas and on reservebar.com.

CÎROC VS Signature Cocktails

Rising Sun

2 oz CÎROC VS

.5 oz Orgeat

2 Dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish: Lemon Twist

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 20 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

CÎROC Sidecar

1.5 oz CÎROC VS

0.5 oz Lemon

1 oz Triple Sec

Garnish: Sugar Rim

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until all ingredients are chilled.

Double strain into a coupe glass rimmed with sugar.

Link to CÎROC VS Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/li600whrvjlf9ib/AAA5OcsI7JUnnp60fam9d2zYa?dl=0

www.cirocvs.com | www.Instagram.com/CIROCVS | www.Twitter.com/CIROCVS

ABOUT CÎROC ULTRA PREMIUM:

CÎROC Ultra-Premium is a spirits brand originally launched in January 2003 with its signature vodka made from fine French grapes, which are distilled five times, providing a crisp clean taste and citrus nose. In October 2007, Diageo – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made history by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The infused vodka flavors in the portfolio to-date include CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC FRENCH VANILLA, CÎROC MANGO in addition to CÎROC TEN. In June 2018, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy.

Media Contact:

Alisa Jacobs

Diageo

646-223-2229

Alisa.Jacobs@diageo.com

Ryan Stender

Blue Flame Agency

917-449-2447

Rstender@blueflame.us.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sean-diddy-combs-and-the-makers-of-ciroc-ultra-premium-expand-to-a-new-category-with-ciroc-vs-fine-french-brandy-300663817.html

SOURCE CIROC Ultra Premium