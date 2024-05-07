SEAN LOWE FINDS LOVE AT FIRST BITE WITH KEVIN'S NATURAL FOODS NEW FROZEN MEALS

The brand partners with TV personality and former Bachelor Sean Lowe to empower busy fans with a convenient new way to eat clean.

MODESTO, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin's Natural Foods, best known for its refrigerated, multi-serve entrées, is officially entering the frozen food aisle with a new line of frozen entrée bowls designed to maximize convenience while aligning with Kevin's commitment to clean ingredients and great taste. To celebrate, Kevin's is teaming up with Sean Lowe, TV personality most notably from the hit show The Bachelor, to help fans find Love at First Bite and a chance to win a $5,000 cash prize towards a kitchen revamp that will reignite passion for meals at home!

Sean Lowe and Kevin’s Natural Foods Orange Chicken Bowl

Proud to offer a variety of healthy hacks ready in 5 minutes, Kevin's Natural Foods' new frozen entrée bowls are rose-worthy (wink, wink) options for a workday lunch, busy weeknight dinner or anytime convenience is a priority. Each new frozen entrée bowl is made with the highest quality ingredients, offering up to 33 grams of protein per serving and pairs Kevin's signature sous-vide cooked meat with flavorful sauces, vegetables and either cauliflower pasta, cauliflower rice or brown rice.

"From my bachelor days to feeding a family of five, health and wellness has been a priority my entire life," said Sean Lowe. "I'm always trying to save time and effort, and that's why I love Kevin's new frozen meals – not only are they super convenient and ready in minutes, but also allow me and my family to eat clean without sacrificing any flavor."

Kevin's new frozen entrées are certified gluten-free with Paleo-certified options, packed in a compostable bowl, made with humanely raised, antibiotic-free chicken or beef and are free from refined sugar and soy. These complete meals are available in globally inspired flavors including:

Thai Coconut Curry Chicken

Beef Bolognese

Korean BBQ Chicken

Chicken Burrito Bowl

Parmesan Basil Chicken

Roasted Tomato Chicken Pasta

Orange Chicken

Savory Mushroom Chicken

Kevin's Natural Foods' new frozen meals are now available at Target, Thrive Market, Sprouts and other retailers nationwide for $5.99-$6.99. For more information and to enter the giveaway, visit kevinsnaturalfoods.com/love and follow along on Kevin's Instagram for Sean's final rose reveal on his favorite new frozen entrée.

About Kevin's Natural Foods

Kevin's Natural Foods is a line of healthy entrées, sauces and sides - and now frozen entrée bowls - on a mission to make clean eating not only taste delicious, but also seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. Co-founded by Kevin McCray, who battled a severe auto-immune disorder for years and found that nothing helped consistently until he discovered a paleo-friendly diet— Kevin's Natural Foods was born from his desire to help others eat healthier. Kevin's flavorful, sous-vide entrées and signature Paleo, Keto and Gluten-Free certified sauces allow home chefs to prepare delicious meals in five minutes. With strict nutritious standards, entrées and sauces contain zero refined sugar, artificial ingredients, grains, soy, antibiotics or hormones. Kevin's products are available on the shelves of coveted grocery retailers nationwide like Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, and Costco. A true market disruptor, Kevin's is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand and challenges the notion that proper nutrition can't be as delicious as it is healthy.

