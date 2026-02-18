SeaPak Reframes Lent as a Season of Discovery, Helping Families Say 'Yes!' to Seafood

And this year, through a special partnership with child nutrition expert Diana Rice, SeaPak is giving families the tips and tools they need to put fantastic meals on the table during Lent and year-round.

SeaPak is guiding families to build confidence with seafood through approachable flavors, easy preparations, and low-pressure mealtime moments. The concept builds on SeaPak's commitment to helping picky eaters say "yes" by encouraging early seafood exploration and showing that discovery can start with tastes and textures that kids already enjoy.

"Lent is a time when many families are thinking, 'No meat,' but they may not realize all the amazing, no-fuss seafood options that are available to discover," said Kelly Rabinowitz, Director of Marketing for Rich Products Corp., parent company of SeaPak. "SeaPak takes away the anxiety of putting 'new' meal options on the table by offering familiar flavors and textures that kids recognize and love."

For many parents, introducing seafood can feel intimidating, especially when picky eaters are involved. SeaPak lowers that barrier with foods that feature crispy exteriors, dip-friendly bites, and consistent results, empowering kids to feel comfortable trying something new. Its newest product innovations — Chili Lime Shrimp, Breaded Flounder Tenders, and Breaded Scallops — expand on SeaPak's history of crafting delicious, approachable seafood.

That's why SeaPak has partnered with Rice, Registered Dietitian and founder of Tiny Seed Nutrition, to bring the deprivation-to-discovery approach to life. Rice specializes in helping families reduce mealtime stress while supporting kids' curiosity and confidence around food.

"When kids feel pressure to eat something unfamiliar, it often backfires," Rice said. "But when seafood shows up in a way that feels familiar, it becomes an invitation to explore, not a battle. Lent is a great opportunity for families to shift from, 'You can't have that,' to, 'Let's try this together.'"

"Food exploration doesn't have to mean clean plates or instant acceptance," Rice says. "Small interactions — smelling, dipping, touching, or even playing with food — are all meaningful steps toward long-term comfort and enjoyment."

"Shrimp is a great option because it cooks quickly, works in meals families already enjoy, and feels fun — especially when kids can choose how to eat it," Rice added.

SeaPak's Lent messaging highlights simple, educational guidance:

Introduce seafood early to support comfort over time

Use familiar flavors, textures, and sauces (hello, ketchup!) as confidence-builders

Keep mealtimes playful and flexible, reducing stress for parents and kids

It's estimated that about 89 million Americans observe Lent each year, and approximately 26 million U.S. Catholics abstain from meat or other foods during Lent, according to Lifeway Research and the Pew Research Center, making seafood a central part of weekly meals. SeaPak's "Deprivation to Discovery" positions shrimp not as a compromise, but as a delicious opportunity to try something different.

For more information on SeaPak and to explore options for Lent, visit seapak.com.

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 75 years. As the trusted name for delicious seafood, SeaPak is the #1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded for its commitment to the highest quality standards and resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE SeaPak