Search, Book, and Fly! Solairus Aviation Launches First of Its Kind Booking App Offering Customized Solutions for Private Air Travel

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solairus Aviation (Solairus), a nationally recognized aviation services company, has introduced a new mobile app that makes booking a private charter jet easier than ever before. The Solairus app allows travelers to easily search, book, and fly, all while avoiding long lines, traffic delays and an impersonal experience.

Not only does the Solairus app allow travelers to circumvent endless calls with charter representatives through the in-app chat feature, but the app also guides the user from searching to booking in minutes, saving valuable time for the busy traveler or their executive assistant.

"Our new app is the first end-to-end tool of its kind in this business. Simply make an inquiry, review the options available, schedule the flight, and pay for it – all within the app. And of course, a user can immediately speak live with a Solairus team-member if questions arise along the way," said Paul Class, Solairus Aviation Senior Vice President of Charter Sales. "For most people, safety and peace of mind while traveling has become more important than ever before. The Solairus app makes it simple and straight forward for travelers to search and choose the highest quality, industry leading, safety-vetted aircraft as they increasingly look to private air travel as an alternative to commercial and low-cost charter providers."

The app also serves as a powerful communications tool with flight sharing, special request handling, and on-demand support through push notifications, email and call buttons, and instant live chat with Solairus staff. Storing and recalling favorite routes, known passengers, and payment info can all be managed within the users' profile and trip itinerary pages. One-way, round-trip, multi-leg flights and the ability for Solairus to market and promote fixed pricing options for known, popular city pairs are all key benefits the seasoned traveler will appreciate.

As virus-related safety on commercial planes continues to impact travelers, many fliers are exploring private jet travel for the first time.

"Private aircraft travel will increasingly make the most sense for safer domestic travel, and the Solairus app will allow passengers to schedule necessary trips easily and efficiently," continued Class.

The Solairus app is available in the Apple store, with an Android version coming shortly.

About Solairus

Solairus Aviation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. They have over 65 base locations across the United States and employ more than 1,200 flight crew and support personnel to operate a fleet numbering more than 200 aircraft.

