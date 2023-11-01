Search Discovery Rebrands as Further to Reflect Focus on Advancing Client Opportunities Using Data, AI & Cloud

Further, formerly Search Discovery, proudly introduces its renewed brand identity, capturing its unwavering commitment to harnessing data, cloud, and AI to deliver substantial business impact to customers.

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Search Discovery is now Further. The company today unveiled a brand transformation, including a new name, logo, and brand identity. Built on more than 15 years of industry expertise, Further is trusted by some of the trusted brands, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive exceptional business impact through cloud, data and AI solutions.

The new brand identity reflects the company's commitment to delivering value to customers in the fast-evolving digital marketplace, with expanding expertise and strategic focus on services and solutions for data, cloud, and AI.

Elements of Further's brand transformation:

  • Name: Represents how the company helps companies, leaders, partners, colleagues, and employees go further with data, cloud, and AI
  • Logo: Embodies progressiveness, innovation, partnership, and reliability—hallmarks of the high-quality work each client receives.
  • Brand Identity: Better aligns with a strategic focus to deliver data-driven solutions to businesses across industries and highlights expertise in leveraging AI and cloud computing to unlock opportunities.

"Further speaks to the advancements and acceleration our customers need today to unlock opportunities as their business continues to accelerate and evolve using the power of our cloud and AI capabilities," says President Mike Gustafson. "Our ongoing mission is to empower our customers to use data to drive business impact and Own The Unknown."

"This rebrand marks a major milestone as the company continues to accelerate enterprise companies by using the power of data, cloud, and AI," says Further parent company, Momentum CEO George Popstefanov.

About Further
Further is a data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping you turn raw data into the right decisions. We help you harness untapped potential, drive robust growth, and achieve unparalleled performance efficiency. Many companies are still playing a guessing game when it comes to critical business decisions. It's time to own the unknown. Only Further brings the practical strategy, flexibility, and focus you need to do that. That's why many of the world's leading brands, including GameStop, Red Hat, Novartis, and Robert Half, rely on us. And it's how we've earned a client retention rate of over 90%. Further. Own The Unknown.™

To learn more about Further, visit www.gofurther.com

