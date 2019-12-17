Search Queries for Baidu's Knowledge Content Reach 1.54 Billion Per Day

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) announced at the Baidu Knowledge Summit 2019 that the number of daily search queries for its knowledge content has reached 1.54 billion, with Baidu's diverse platforms and high-quality content driving traffic amid increasing search demands from users, affirming Baidu's position as China's largest knowledge and information provider.

"With users' evolving knowledge consumption needs, Baidu has been working to enhance the quality of our knowledge content and strengthen the offerings of our video content, as we aim to make high-quality and reliable content more accessible in an efficient way," said Yu Ruan, General Manager of Baidu Knowledge, at the summit held in Beijing on December 12. "As a result, people will have an equal opportunity to know more about the world."

Baidu's Diverse Platforms Meet Users' Varied Content Demands

Baidu's knowledge-based products include Baidu Wiki, which features high-quality content compiled by experts in specialized fields; Baidu Knows, a query-based searchable knowledge and experiences-sharing community; Baidu Wenku, for sharing documents; and Baidu Experience, for sharing how-to content. Baby Knows, a query-based platform for maternity and child-care content, and Baidu Scholar, a search platform for academic resources, further enrich Baidu's knowledge content. Together, these knowledge-based products cover a wide-range of areas, allowing Baidu to meet users' information demands, thus increasing user stickiness and time spent.

At present, Baidu Wiki includes 16.37 million entries; Baidu Knows hosts 550 million questions and Baby Knows hosts 92 million questions that have been answered effectively; Baidu Wenku provides 620 million online documents; Baidu Experience contains 5.79 million pieces of content; and Baidu Scholar indexes more than 1.2 million Chinese and international academic websites and over 500 million academic resources.

Baidu is continuing to consolidate its position as China's largest information and knowledge provider. Around 40,000 organizations, such as the National Center for Philosophy and Social Sciences Documentation, have partnered with Baidu to provide high-quality content, amounting to more than 200 million pieces. At the summit, Baidu Wiki also signed new partnership agreements with the Encyclopedia of China Publishing House, Guinness World Records, iGet, and CITIC to leverage their expertise in various fields to further strengthen Baidu's knowledge content ecosystem.

Baidu Identifies Growth Potential in Audio and Video Knowledge Content

The development of technologies like 5G will further transform users' knowledge content consumption habits. As mobile networks become more advanced, users will browse and download more audio and video content, shifting away from text and image content.

"We hope to see more diverse, timely, easy-to-understand, lively, and interesting short video content to push knowledge barriers and make it easier for people to access knowledge," Ruan said.

At the Baidu Knowledge Summit 2019, Baidu also announced a new project called "Xingzhi", which aims to incubate 10,000 video producers to create content focused on promoting science knowledge and life experiences.

