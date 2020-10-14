Searchbloom Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies According to MWCN's Utah 100

For a business that helps its partners gain ROI through search engine marketing, this ascent is a recognition that marks a new chapter in the evolution of the company.

As one of this year's winners, Searchbloom has driven revenue growth and expansion through proven marketing strategies that boost authority, brand visibility, and profits for its partners. This speaks directly to our core promise:

"We have made a commitment to ourselves and our partners that we will never bring on a new partner client unless we KNOW we can generate an ROI."

Cody Jensen, CEO & Founder of Searchbloom had this to say about the accomplishment: "A few years back, I had the privilege of attending the MWCN Utah 100 event as a guest. Because Searchbloom was too young to apply, I wasn't able to enter the Winners' Circle. I took a picture of the Winners' Circle room and hung it above my desk, setting a goal that, very soon, Searchbloom would join the Winners' Circle. Today, that dream has become a reality."

About Searchbloom

Searchbloom powers cutting-edge Search Engine Optimization for small-to-mid-sized businesses. We specialize in local, national, and e-commerce SEO. We have helped our partners around the globe to increase their revenues and have quickly built a reputation for being an authority in Search Engine Optimization and Pay Per Click marketing.

The Searchbloom team consists of senior-level SEO and PPC analysts with deep expertise in the search marketing industry's best practices, as well as our proven methodologies: A.R.T and R.A.C.E. The company draws on this pool of talent, along with its attention to partner relationships, and data-driven insights to create accelerated, and transparent, results for partners.

