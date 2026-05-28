SearchKings Secures 2nd Google Ads Impact Award as AI Leader

2026 North American Agency Winner for Creative Impact

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SearchKings, a leading digital marketing agency for service-based businesses across North America, announced it has won the Google Ads Creative Impact Award, presented at the 2026 Google Marketing Live event. This recognition marks the second year in a row the company has received a Google Ads Impact Award, reinforcing its standing as an AI leader and a top AI transformation agency in North America. The award specifically highlights SearchKings' strategic expansion into Connected TV advertising through its newest product, SKTV.

Read the award-winning case study where SKTV boosted Google Ads marketing performance by 60%, or visit searchkings.com.

Empowering Small and Medium-Sized Businesses with SKTV

The Creative Impact Award acknowledges SKTV's role in democratizing TV advertising for businesses of all sizes. By leveraging advanced AI tools, SKTV provides small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), such as local service providers, access to premium Connected TV placements that were previously too costly. This product serves as an "equalizer," ensuring SMBs are no longer priced out of TV advertising opportunities.

"At SearchKings, our focus is on AI implementation at scale, rather than just talking about it," said Matthew Glickman, COO & Co-Founder of SearchKings. "Winning a second consecutive award, this time for our expansion into Connected TV, validates our commitment to providing practical, results-driven marketing solutions."

SKTV is built to combine broadcast-quality creative with technical ad strategy. This approach allows advertisers with smaller budgets to maximize the impact of their data and extend their reach to top streaming platforms alongside national advertisers — all without the substantial price tag.

Industry Recognition and Vision

Miles Savage, Head of Agency & Partnerships at Google Canada, commented on SearchKings' achievement: "They are fast-moving, innovative, and consistently leading the way in delivering high-impact results for SMBs."

This latest award underscores SearchKings' dedication to leveraging AI for practical, high-impact solutions that empower SMBs in the competitive digital advertising landscape. To learn more about SearchKings and the impact of SKTV, visit searchkings.com.

SOURCE SearchKings