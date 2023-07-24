Leader in modern search infrastructure to double down on vision of "Making Powerful Search Easy" by leveraging investment from Guidepost Growth Equity

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax, a leading cloud-native search platform enabling web teams to deliver powerful search in an easy, fast, and cost-effective way, today announced it has received a significant minority growth investment from Guidepost Growth Equity. This partnership will further accelerate the Company's ability to help organizations solve the problem of quickly operationalizing powerful search capabilities, and to simplify the delivery of a modern search experience to digital users.

SearchStax Receives Significant Investment to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

"Search technology is perceived as generally mature, which has resulted in a massive gap in the market for many organizations who aren't yet taking advantage of modern search," said Sameer Maggon, Founder and CEO of SearchStax. "That means there's a pressing need for major transformation in the market. Guidepost recognizes this need and shares our strategic vision of modernizing search and making it easy for companies. This partnership will enable us to accelerate our go-to-market efforts, bring more product innovations to market faster, and service more of our addressable market in a scalable manner."

SearchStax is a market leader in Search-as-a-Service. Using the SearchStax Cloud product, organizations can offload and automate the mundane tasks associated with keeping search infrastructure up and running, including security, high availability, and scalability – thereby freeing up developer teams to stay focused on bringing apps to market. The SearchStax Studio product enables organizations to embed site search functionality to their websites in record time and reduces the dependency that most digital marketing teams currently have on development teams.

Since 2015, SearchStax has helped organizations transform their digital experiences across numerous verticals including healthcare, higher education, government, financial services, automotive, manufacturing, and more. SearchStax also supports non-profits, providing a frictionless way to gain the benefits of Search-as-a-Service through the SearchStax for Good program.

Guidepost is a leading growth equity firm specializing in growth acceleration and optimizing value creation for founder-led companies. Guidepost was named on Inc.'s list of "Founder-Friendly Investors of 2022," and has an impressive track record of investing equity into capital efficient, growth-stage companies to provide shareholder liquidity and to support growth initiatives.

"SearchStax has fundamentally transformed the way organizations deliver search experiences across web properties," said Russ Pyle, General Partner at Guidepost. "As a company, SearchStax embodies everything that we look for — founder-led, capital efficient, rapidly growing, and highly differentiated. We're thrilled to partner with SearchStax as they continue their role in defining and leading the modern search infrastructure market."

About SearchStax

SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. SearchStax offers end-to-end search solutions for better search – SearchStax Cloud makes it easier to deploy and manage highly-available and scalable Solr infrastructure on the back end, and SearchStax Studio delivers advanced, modern and personalized site search on the front end. SearchStax Cloud Serverless enables developers to build web and mobile applications without worrying about sizing, provisioning, or managing Solr infrastructure.

With over 600 customers and integrations into the Sitecore, Drupal/Acquia and Adobe ecosystems, companies around the globe trust SearchStax to make powerful search easy. Key brands that trust SearchStax for their search needs include Canon, Black & Decker, and Toyota. More information can be found at www.searchstax.com.

About Guidepost Growth Equity

Guidepost Growth Equity ("Guidepost") makes core growth equity investments in enterprise-focused technology companies. Since 2007, Guidepost has been partnering with entrepreneur-led companies utilizing technology to transform industries within the application and infrastructure software and technology-enabled and data services sectors. Current and prior investments include market-leading companies such as WPEngine, Atlas, dscout, Dyn, Lucid, Mineral, OutSystems, Shibumi, and Tractive. Guidepost Growth Equity provides flexible capital, operational assistance, and strategic guidance necessary to support the continued success of high growth businesses and has over $1.6 billion of capital under management. The firm is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Guidepost, visit http://guidepostgrowth.com/.

