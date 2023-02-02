SEARCHSTAX'S PETER NAVARRA NAMED SITECORE MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL FOR 2023

Elite Distinction Awarded for Commitment and Dedication to the Sitecore Community

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax , a leading cloud search platform enabling web teams to deliver better search in an easy, fast and cost-effective way, today announced that Peter Navarra, Vice President of DXP Solutions, has been named a Most Valuable Professional (MVP) in the Ambassador category by Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software. Navarra was one of only 74 Ambassadors worldwide to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.

Now in its 17th year, the MVP program recognizes professionals who actively share their fascination, knowledge and expertise with online and offline Sitecore communities to help them best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences.

Selected out of more than 16,000 certified developers and over 30,000 active community participants, the 241 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year's MVPs were selected by a panel of Sitecore employees for the quality, quantity and impact of the contributions they made in 2022, including the sharing of product expertise and advanced knowledge of the Sitecore platform to support both partners and customers.

"Sitecore is a key partner to SearchStax – our joint customers benefit in many ways from our partnership, from a robust search infrastructure that helps operational efficiency to an enhanced search experience for the end users," said Sameer Maggon, Chief Executive Officer of SearchStax. "We are so excited to see that Pete's outstanding contributions to the Sitecore community continue to be recognized through the MVP designation. Our joint customers will continue to benefit from his expertise and depth of knowledge about Sitecore products and services."

SearchStax provides two product offerings today. SearchStax Cloud delivers Solr-as-a-Service on AWS, Azure and GCP; and SearchStax Studio delivers powerful site search quickly and easily. Navarra joined SearchStax in 2022 as a key member of the executive team to help bring these products to organizations of all sizes. His contributions to the Sitecore community started when he was first certified in 2008. Navarra was instrumental in helping enable customers on EXM across Sitecore channels in 2017, which led to his first MVP designation, and he has served as a subject matter expert at multiple Sitecore Symposium events and other conferences around the globe.

"We're pleased that for the seventeenth time we're honoring experts who have distinguished themselves through their technical acumen and dedication to helping others build great digital experiences," said Dave O'Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. "We continue to be impressed by the passion with which the MVPs share their professional and technical expertise and experience with customers and partners. They're an invaluable asset to the global Sitecore community, and we're truly grateful for their unique contributions."

