SEAS & GREETINGS RETURNS TO LAS OLAS OCEANSIDE PARK WITH A MONTH OF COASTAL HOLIDAY EVENTS ON FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH

Holiday Concerts, Themed Weekends, Markets, Fitness, and Family Fun Fill The LOOP, November 28–December 22

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season shines a little brighter by the sea as Las Olas Oceanside Park (The LOOP) invites the community to celebrate Seas & Greetings on Fort Lauderdale Beach — a month-long series of festive markets, concerts, and themed weekends that capture the magic of the season, South Florida style.

Seas & Greetings brings a tropical twist to the holidays, blending coastal charm, Santa sightings, live music, and oceanside cheer.

Presented by DiscoverFTLBeach.com, the 5th Annual Seas & Greetings Holiday Weekends transform the oceanside greenspace into a coastal playground of light, sound, and holiday cheer. From Small Business Saturday through Seas & Greetings: A Tropical Christmas By The Sea, the park comes alive with free, family-friendly events, fitness classes, local artisan markets, live music, and photo-worthy experiences inspired by classic holiday stories with a tropical twist.

As part of the Fort Lauderdale Beach Business Improvement District's ongoing efforts to showcase the destination's year-round appeal, The LOOP's Seas & Greetings series offers even more ways for visitors and locals to extend their stay, support local businesses, and "Splash Into the Holiday Season" along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND:

TAYLOR SWIFT TRIBUTE CONCERT + SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

November 28–30 | Las Olas Oceanside Park

The holiday weekend kicks off Friday night with the return of the Friday Night Sound Waves concert series and a live performance by Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift, bringing the energy of the Eras Tour to the shoreline for a sing-along sunset celebration.

On Saturday, guests can dive into holiday shopping at The MKT, Fort Lauderdale Beach's open-air market celebrating local makers, artists, and small businesses. Beginning November 29, visitors can receive a free limited-edition MKT reusable tote bag with any purchase, available each weekend while supplies last. Inside one lucky bag each week, shoppers may discover a hidden surprise — a $50 MKT Gift Card tucked inside as a thank-you for supporting the small business community that makes The LOOP shine.

THE MKT: SHOP SMALL & CELEBRATE THE SEASON

Small Business Saturday Gift Bag Giveaway

November 29 through December 22

Beginning Small Business Saturday and every weekend through December, The MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park brings together a curated mix of local makers, artists, food producers, and small businesses — turning the oceanside promenade into a festive shopping experience each weekend.

Guests can browse holiday gifts, coastal goods, handmade décor, specialty foods, and stocking stuffers while enjoying live performances and seasonal installations. Tote bag giveaways occur every weekend, while supplies last, with one bag hiding a $50 MKT gift card as a weekly surprise.

FRIDAY NIGHT SOUND WAVES: BACKSTAGE PASS FINALE SERIES

Fridays, December 5–19 | 7–9:30 p.m. | Free Concerts Presented by DiscoverFTLBeach.com

As December unfolds, music lovers can experience the final leg of The LOOP's ninth annual Friday Night Sound Waves series, featuring nationally touring tribute acts known for powerhouse vocals, faithful musicianship, and high-energy stage presence. Each performance brings a different era of iconic music to life under the stars on Fort Lauderdale's favorite beachfront stage.

DECEMBER LINEUP & ARTIST SPOTLIGHTS:

December 5: Heart of Glass (Blondie Tribute) + Subliminal Doubt (No Doubt Tribute)

Heart of Glass channels Debbie Harry's new-wave edge with shimmering vocals and the irresistible cool that defined Blondie's sound.

Subliminal Doubt delivers the raw energy and ska-punk spirit of No Doubt, led by a vocalist who embodies Gwen Stefani's bold tone and on-stage flair.

December 12: Livin' on a Prayer — A Tribute to Bon Jovi

A nationally touring act that recreates the stadium-sized sound of Bon Jovi with soaring vocals, blazing guitar solos, and all the fist-pumping hits — from "You Give Love a Bad Name" to "Wanted Dead or Alive."

December 19: Man in the Mirror — A Tribute to Michael Jackson

A dazzling finale featuring precision choreography, iconic costumes, and pitch-perfect renditions of Michael Jackson's most beloved songs.

For complete details, visit, theloopflb.com/events/categories/live-music/

SEAS & GREETINGS:

THREE FESTIVE WEEKENDS CELEBRATING THE SEASON ON FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH

December 6–21 | Saturdays & Sundays | The MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park

Every weekend in December, The LOOP transforms into a holiday destination like no other — blending the charm of a makers market with the laid-back vibe of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

GRINCHMAS ON THE BEACH

The first themed weekend welcomes families and pets for two days of Whoville-inspired fun as The LOOP transforms into a colorful winter retreat by the sea.

Saturday, December 6 — Max's Mutt Parade + Whoville Highlights

The weekend begins with Max's Mutt Parade, a festive Pack Walk hosted by FTL Dog Moms Hayley & Bella. This event launches The LOOP's weekend-long Grow Your Heart Toy & Supply Drive, benefiting the Humane Society of Broward County.

Guests can meet the Grinch and Cindy Lou, explore the Whoville Houses, enjoy live jazz from Ginetta's Vendetta Trio, and start the morning with Namaste & Naughty Grinch Yoga with Lisa Pumper.

Sunday, December 7 — Miss Tracy, Christmas Karaoke & Food Drive

Sunday brings moments made for the littles with Miss Tracy Sings Holiday Songs, followed by Christmas Karaoke with DJ Jason (12–3 p.m.). Visitors can support local families through an on-site and virtual Feeding South Florida food drive.

Both days feature Letters to Santa, kids' crafts, visits with Santa, and festive photo ops throughout the park.

CANDYLAND FAMILY FUN DAY

December 14

The MKT sweetens the season with Candyland Family Fun Day, a one-day celebration filled with color, characters, music, and oversized holiday fun. Families will find the Great Lawn transformed into a candy-colored playground, featuring a collection of Candyland-themed inflatables, life-size photo-op sets, and meet-and-greets with Candyland characters throughout the afternoon. Kids of all ages will enjoy a full lineup of hands-on crafts and festive activities, each inspired by classic board-game favorites.

A lively soundtrack from DJ David sets the tone for the day, complemented by special holiday performances from the Broward Center Spotlights. Families can shop The MKT, explore seasonal creations from local artisans, and create sweet holiday memories by the sea.

SEAS & GREETINGS — A TROPICAL CHRISTMAS BY THE SEA

The final Seas & Greetings weekend brings a tropical twist to the holidays, blending coastal charm, Santa sightings, live music, and oceanside cheer.

Saturday, December 20

Start the morning with Santa Salutations Yoga with Lisa Pumper, then enjoy oceanside photo moments with Santa, Santas Shasta & Flamingos, and the return of The LOOP's beloved Christmas Mermaid. Families can enjoy holiday crafts, Letters to Santa, and live holiday steelpan music by Domo (12–3 p.m.), along with seasonal shopping at The MKT.

Sunday, December 21

Festivities continue with more appearances by Santa, Santas Shasta & Flamingos, and the Christmas Mermaid, offering additional tropical holiday photo opportunities. Guests can enjoy creative holiday crafts, live jazz from Ginetta's Vendetta (12–3 p.m.), and the final weekend of holiday shopping at The MKT.

WHERE THE SEASON SHINES BRIGHTEST

Admission to all events is free. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket, shop local, and share the magic of the season using #TheLOOPFLB and #StayInTheLOOP.

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Admission: Free

More Info: www.theloopflb.com/events

ABOUT THE LOOP

A cornerstone of activity, The LOOP is the central hub of a $65 million investment in Fort Lauderdale's beachfront green space. Through Fitness, Art, Music, and Events (FAME), The LOOP creates year-round opportunities for connection and celebration. The venue has been recognized in Fort Lauderdale Magazine's Best of Fort Lauderdale 2025 readers' poll with multiple honors, including Best Park, Best Event (Fur the Love Pet Fest), and Best Farmers Market. To learn more, visit theloopflb.com and follow @theloopflb on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT DISCOVERFTLBEACH.COM

DiscoverFTLBeach.com serves as the official destination and lifestyle website of the Fort Lauderdale Beach Business Improvement District (BBID). Managed by the BBID, the platform connects visitors and locals to the vibrant mix of beachfront hotels, restaurants, shops, and experiences that define Fort Lauderdale Beach. Beyond inspiring travel and exploration, DiscoverFTLBeach.com reflects the BBID's ongoing commitment to promoting, enhancing, and sustaining Fort Lauderdale Beach as a world-class destination for business and leisure. To learn more, visit discoverftlbeach.com and follow @discoverftlbeach on Instagram.

