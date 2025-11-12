Seasats and Elysium EPL Sign Reseller Agreement for Autonomous Surface Vessels in Australia and New Zealand

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasats, a leader in autonomous maritime systems, has signed a formal agreement to make Australian defense technology company Elysium EPL the exclusive reseller for Seasats platforms in Australia and New Zealand. The partnership builds on Seasats' proven record in long-endurance autonomous systems, including its recent USD $89 million contract with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and on Elysium EPL's successful efforts to get the Lightfish AMSA-certified Lightfish in Australian waters.

Elysium EPL Director Michael Mitchell and Seasats CEO Mike Flanigan sign their partnership agreement at Indo-Pacific 2025 alongside a Seasats Lightfish ASV.

"Formalizing this partnership is an exciting step forward," said Michael Mitchell, Director at Elysium EPL. "Seasats has been at the forefront of autonomous surface technology, and together we can expand access to these capabilities across Australia and New Zealand."

To achieve AMSA certification, Elysium EPL provided regional operational expertise while Seasats contributed platform and technology leadership. This certification is a significant milestone as most uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) operate either uncertified or under defense exemptions. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has taken a leading, risk-based approach to regulating autonomous vessels, balancing innovation and safety, to enable commercial USV operations at scale.

Under the agreement, Elysium EPL will provide regional sales, integration, and front-line support for Seasats' Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs). Seasats platforms deliver greater endurance, security, agility, and lower lifecycle cost than traditional crewed and existing uncrewed systems and are already proven in national security and industry operations.

Mike Flanigan, CEO of Seasats, added: "This collaboration combines our operational experience with Elysium EPL's regional expertise, enabling faster delivery and support for customers seeking persistent, autonomous maritime capabilities. The AMSA certification positions Australia as a leader for practical, forward-thinking maritime autonomy governance, setting an example for other nations pursuing similarly effective regulatory frameworks."

The partnership agreement signing took place during the Indo-Pacific 2025 International Maritime Exposition in Sydney.

The partnership lays the groundwork for future local sustainment and integration of Seasats platforms within Australia's defense industry base, supporting AUKUS Pillar II priorities in autonomous systems, AI, and undersea technologies. At a time when strong allied maritime integrations are key in the Indo-Pacific, this partnership advances international collaboration backed by secure sovereign capabilities.

About Elysium

Elysium EPL is an Australian veteran-owned professional services firm delivering comprehensive solutions and enduring value to government, industry and academia. We have a strong maritime heritage and now operate Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) in support of Defence, national security and commercial marine outcomes with a purpose of enhancing maritime domain awareness and delivering innovative solutions for complex environments.

Our diverse experts bring decades of experience, key relationships and a deep understanding of government and the current strategic environment to empower clients to achieve long-term success. We have a proven track record of helping clients realise ambitious outcomes and transformation through trusted advice, collaborative strategy and enduring solutions, building their capability in the process. We match our specialists to the problem, taking a multidisciplinary approach to ensure solutions endure and drawing on our team's rich experience in Defence, national security and intelligence, industry and government.

About Seasats

Seasats builds reliable autonomous ocean drones that use advanced AI to gather critical intelligence across vast maritime regions. Trusted by the U.S. Navy and international partners, Seasats' fleets deliver persistent, scalable maritime dominance. The company's flagship Lightfish enables multi-month endurance missions for defense, research, and commercial operations, while the high-speed Quickfish interceptor provides rapid-response capability for time-sensitive security and defense scenarios. Backed by L3Harris and Shield Capital, Seasats systems are deployed worldwide to extend maritime domain awareness with minimal logistics and maximum flexibility. Learn more at www.seasats.com

