Seasats Completes First Autonomous Transit of the Taiwan Strait

A Lightfish USV covered more than 1,000 nautical miles, monitoring vessel traffic including Chinese warships

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasats today announced that a Lightfish uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has completed the first autonomous transit of the Taiwan Strait, a contested waterway separating Taiwan and mainland China.

A Chinese PLAN Type 056 corvette as viewed by a Seasats Lightfish during a recent autonomous voyage through the Taiwan Strait. Seasat’s Lightfish voyage through the Taiwan Strait.

This milestone redefines what is possible with autonomous maritime systems in one of the world's most sensitive waterways. The vessel was deployed by Seasats from hundreds of miles away, and traversed the full length of the strait over five days while continuously monitoring surface vessel traffic. The Lightfish encountered multiple Chinese warships, including a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Type 056 corvette. Notably, these vessels were operating well within Taiwan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) without transmitting their identity via the Automatic Identification System (AIS). The Lightfish was able to track these vessels and capture images confirming their type and origin.

"This isn't our vessel's first run-in with a Chinese warship," says Seasats CEO Mike Flanigan, "but the location and timing make this encounter notable. It's generally understood that the PLAN aggressively projects its vessels into the sovereign waters of smaller neighbors, but the opportunity to capture and share geolocated photographic evidence of it is unique."

Around the world, the rapid proliferation of uncrewed systems has upended military doctrine. Ukraine has held Russia at bay in part through their rapid adoption and scaling of drone warfare, and Iran has also deployed uncrewed systems effectively in the Strait of Hormuz. Taiwan is studying those lessons closely and is increasingly prioritizing uncrewed systems as a cornerstone of its defense strategy. As this operation has proven, long-endurance USVs like the Lightfish can help Taiwan monitor and defend its waters, denying the PLAN the freedom to move undetected.

Seasats is actively engaging with Taiwan and allied forces across the Indo-Pacific to deploy and scale persistent maritime domain awareness where it matters.

About Seasats

Seasats illuminates maritime blind spots. Situational awareness across vast areas is critical for countering trafficking or aggression, securing ports, maintaining commercial operations, and understanding our oceans. Seasats makes that possible through networked arrays of uncrewed surface vessels that stay on-station, maintain persistent awareness, and respond when appropriate.

Seasats has been awarded over $100 million in U.S. government contracts and has deployed USVs with the U.S. Navy, NOAA, and leading research institutions worldwide. The company is headquartered in San Diego and is backed by Konvoy Ventures, Shield Capital, L3Harris Technologies, and other investors.

SOURCE Seasats