Seasats Raises $20 Million Series A to Scale Production of Small Uncrewed Surface Vehicles

Series A funding fuels production and product development as demand accelerates for proven

maritime autonomy.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasats, a leader in small uncrewed surface vehicles (sUSVs), today announced the close of a $20 million Series A financing led by Konvoy Ventures, with participation from Shield Capital, DNS Capital, Techstars, Tanis Venture Management, Crumpton Ventures, Dorado Group, and other strategic investors. To date, the company has raised more than $40 million in funding and has recently been awarded over $100 million in U.S. government contracts, underscoring strong demand for its proven autonomous maritime platforms.

Seasats' Lightfish Security System, Autonomous Surface Vehicle

"Seasats has delivered what much of the market continues to promise: operationally proven autonomous surface vehicles that can deploy and meet the mission," said Jason Chapman, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Konvoy Ventures. "As part of our diligence, we spoke directly with Seasats' customers, and we were impressed by their consistent testimony about the vessel's ability to execute real-world missions. Combined with growing adoption across military, commercial, and international partners, Seasats is uniquely positioned to deliver the next phase of maritime autonomy."

Seasats' long-endurance vessel has successfully completed trans-Pacific and trans-Atlantic crossings, and the company's interceptor has conducted continuous operations of over a week, underscoring each platform's reliability, endurance, and readiness for operational use. Building on these milestones, the new funding will enable Seasats to expand production and respond to rapid growth in market demand.

"Robotics typically deliver value by automating tasks across one or more of the three D's: dirty, dull, and dangerous," said Mike Flanigan, CEO and co-founder of Seasats. "We've focused on attacking the "dull" problem, making vessels that can reliably operate for weeks or months, just like Navy and utility ships do. That approach has won tremendous support from users and investors, and this funding underscores that."

In the past year, Seasats secured U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy contracts. The company was also selected for the Department of War's Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program, which funds innovative capabilities that have completed development and are ready to scale. Funds from the Series A will support expansion of new facilities, additional product lines, and continued team growth as the company capitalizes on increasing demand for low-cost, scalable maritime autonomy.

"Seasats is delivering critical capabilities that strengthen security for the United States and our allies," noted Philip Bilden, Founder & Managing Partner at Shield Capital. "Whether providing port security, patrolling coasts, or protecting our forward deployed military in dangerous duties, Seasats is supporting missions that matter."

About Seasats

Seasats builds long-endurance autonomous surface vessels for defense, commercial, and scientific missions. By combining commercial manufacturing agility with defense-grade reliability, Seasats delivers small, cost-effective unmanned systems that extend maritime reach, enhance situational awareness, and reduce risk to personnel.

