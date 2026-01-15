Seasats Awarded $24M in Department of War APFIT Funding to Accelerate Fielding of its Autonomous Surface Vessels

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasats, a leading developer of long-endurance autonomous surface vessels (ASVs), today announced that it was selected by the Department of War (DoW) to receive an award under the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program. The $24M award, made by recommendation of the U.S. Navy and U.S Marine Corps, will accelerate procurement, production, and scaling of Seasats' technologies, delivering advanced maritime capabilities at reduced costs.

APFIT, established in FY2022 by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering (OUSW(R&E)), provides procurement funding to small businesses and non-traditional defense partners whose technologies have completed development and are ready for rapid transition into operational use.

Seasats' selection follows the Department of the Navy's growing use of the company's long-duration ASVs for critical maritime applications. Over the past year, Seasats has advanced multiple programs with the Navy and USMC, including an $89M SBIR Phase III contract, rapid prototyping activities, and operational demonstrations in both U.S. and allied waters. In addition, the Navy used a Lightfish for a recent, record-setting transatlantic crossing .

"This APFIT award is another exciting milestone in our mission to deliver high value ocean autonomy at scale," said Mike Flanigan, CEO of Seasats. "The impact is hugely positive for Department of War end users who nominated us, as well as for the company and taxpayers. This funding enables us to scale our production which lowers long term program costs. It also helps us to accelerate our efforts so that we can deliver a key capability to the warfighter faster. It's a win-win."

Seasats has established itself in the highly competitive maritime autonomy space by delivering proven successes for end users worldwide. Publicly visible operations include U.S. Navy engagements with Task Force 59 in the Middle East and Task Force 66 in Europe, a publicly trackable autonomous Pacific Ocean crossing, scientific research missions off Australia and the United States, and maritime security operations in Argentina. Building on this track record, Seasats has expanded its portfolio with the high-speed Quickfish interceptor and the Heavyfish, a heavy-lift, long-endurance platform expected to launch this fall. Both are powered by the robust, field-proven technology stack developed through years of operations with the Lightfish ASV.

Details about APFIT and a full list of 2026 awardees can be found here .

About Seasats

Seasats builds long-endurance autonomous surface vessels for defense, commercial, and scientific missions. By combining commercial manufacturing agility with defense-grade reliability, Seasats delivers small, cost-effective unmanned systems that extend maritime reach, enhance situational awareness, and reduce risk to personnel.

