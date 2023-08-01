Seaside Bank and Trust Rebrands as United Community

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaside Bank and Trust has completed its transition to the United Community brand name. Moving forward under one unified brand enhances United's ability to deliver a more consistent experience and expands the financial solutions available to both existing and new customers.

United Community Branch in Winter Park, Fla.

"We are committed to providing excellent service to all of the communities we're a part of," said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United. "We are proud to be one of the strongest and most trusted banks in the Southeast, and we're excited to enhance the customer experience under the United Community brand throughout Florida."

United acquired Three Shores Bancorporation, Inc. and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Seaside National Bank & Trust, in early 2020. Following the conversion to United's operating systems in early 2021, all Seaside locations continued to operate under the Seaside Bank and Trust brand. United is rebranding Seaside in conjunction with a bank-wide brand refresh that includes a new and distinct logo mark that was announced earlier this year.

"This rebrand aligns with our commitment to serving our communities in the vibrant state of Florida while deepening the breadth of financial solutions available to our customers," said Sharon Thompson, United Community Florida President. Thompson stepped into the state president role after Gideon Haymaker, Founder and CEO of Seaside, retired earlier this year. "I believe we have the best bankers in the industry, and this rebrand further enhances our ability to meet the needs of our customers."

All customer touchpoints, including the website and banking center signage, fully transitioned to United Community on July 31, and the bank will continue to roll out the updated look across the Southeast over the next year.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a top 100 U.S. financial institution with $26.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, and through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. United Community Banks, Inc. is the financial holding company for United Community Bank ("United Community") which has 212 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. Among other awards, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. The bank is also a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards, including the 2022 awards for Small Business Banking-Likelihood to Recommend (South) and Overall Satisfaction (South), and was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com .

