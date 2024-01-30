Season 2 of "Car Wash Convos™" Features Texas Men's Basketball Forward Brock Cunningham

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™" is back in Austin this week with another ride-along interview featuring Texas Longhorns Men's Basketball forward, Brock Cunningham. The popular series allows college sports fans to catch a glimpse into Brock's off-the-court life through ZIPS' video interview-based approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL). Brock's episode was filmed with his host, Texas alum, Ray Villareal, during a car wash at ZIPS in Austin and was released today on YouTube and Instagram.

Slam dunk alert! Tune in for Car Wash Convos™ featuring Brock Cunningham, Forward for Texas Men’s Basketball, and host Ray Villarreal. Enter the ZIPS Instagram contest to score a signed mini basketball from Brock. Contest ends 2/04/24 at 11:59 pm CST. Winner announced on ZIPS Instagram on 2/05/24.

"I love sharing more of my personality with Longhorn Nation and I'm proud to represent my team and my school in this unique approach to NIL," said Brock Cunningham, Texas Longhorns forward. "Filming my episode was really fun and I can't wait to see other student-athletes from my school represented in the series," he added.

The ZIPS Season 2 Roster was secured through a collaboration between Learfield's National Partnership Team and Opendorse. The athletes selected include 22 male and female student-athletes from the University of Arkansas, University of Georgia, University of Memphis, University of North Carolina, University of Tennessee, and The University of Texas and each episode gives fans a glimpse into their likes and dislikes, their opinions on local fare, life on the practice field and more.

"Brock has earned the nickname 'Glue Guy' because of how he holds his team together and his reputation aligns so well with our brand and what we desire to do in every town we serve, which is ignite a winning spirit in our team members and be part of the glue that holds a community together," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Brock has set such a great example for young athletes, his teammates and his peers and we're proud to partner with him," she added.

Brock earned a BS in Advertising in the spring of 2022 and is currently enrolled in the Advertising Graduate Program at The University of Texas. He is currently in his sixth season on the Texas Longhorns Men's Basketball team and has played in 113 career games. He has reached double figures in scoring six times and double digits in rebounds five times in his career. Brock is a four-time Academic All-Big 12 student-athlete who calls Austin, TX his home. He's been a Texas fan all his life.

Texas fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app. Visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search 'ZIPS Car Wash' to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals. Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining. ZIPS celebrates its sponsorship with Texas Athletics every week with Longhorns $10 Tuesdays, where you can get a Pro Wash for just $10 every Tuesday, across the state of Texas at over 30 ZIPS locations. Select "enter wash code" when you arrive and input code "2023" to get a Pro Wash for just $10 every week at participating locations.

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

