V10 Entertainment Appoints Carter Skeath as President, Expands with Disney's America’s Funniest Home Videos Global Distribution Rights.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V10 Entertainment, the media company and owner of Venture 10 Studio Group and Vin Di Bona Productions (America's Funniest Videos), today announced the addition of Carter Skeath as President. Skeath will report directly to CEO John Stevens and lead all commercial and business development efforts for the company. Skeath will oversee V10 Studios, Library, and V10 Distribution, which recently acquired global distribution rights for America's Funniest Videos.

V10 distributes a large portfolio of IP, including more than 1600 hours of owned content on FAST, 34 seasons of AFV (ABC), Follow Me (CW), Blue Collar Auction (Peacock), Totally Funny Kids & Totally Funny Animals (CW), and World's Funniest Videos (FOX).

V10 has a robust slate of originals, including the AFV spinoff "America's Funniest People" for ABC, true-crime procedural "Inquisitors" for Amazon, Wild & Weird for Discovery/Max, Visionaries with Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger for Roku and the upcoming Combat Kings, a live boxing and MMA event series. Under Carter Skeath's leadership, V10 Entertainment is broadening its content offerings and enhancing its presence in the global media industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carter to the team," said John Stevens, CEO of V10 Entertainment. "His deep expertise in global media will be instrumental in driving our businesses forward and expanding the 35 year relationship with our amazing partners at Disney."

Skeath comes to V10 Entertainment from Paramount Global, where he recently served as Senior Vice President of Distribution. His 18+ years of experience in the entertainment industry has included leadership roles in content licensing, network distribution, content acquisition, media sales, and business development for both Paramount Global and CBS Inc. He has served on multiple boards and has his MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management.

"I'm excited to join V10 Entertainment, and at such a transformative time for the media company," said Skeath. "V10 is perfectly positioned in today's dynamic market to drive significant value to our global partners and shareholders. We're nimble, well capitalized, and can provide a one stop shop to clients given our expertise in production and now distribution. AFV is a testament to that positioning."

"More so, it is an honor and privilege to distribute one of America's most iconic and beloved brands. Its deep library, 2.5m clip catalog, and off-network episodes allow for unbelievable curation and customization to keep audiences everywhere laughing for years to come."

About V10 Entertainment

V10 Entertainment is a Clarion Capital-backed media company focused on unscripted content and investment in companies with owned IP or economic rights. In 2023, V10 acquired both Venture 10 Studio Group and Vin Di Bona Productions. Owning the largest comedy library in the industry with 2.5 million+ videos, the media company produces 250 hours of original content annually. Additionally, the group programs 44 owned digital and FAST channels and has 100M+ followers across social media.

V10 Originals is overseen by Head of Content, Rick de Oliveira. Shawn Kallet runs V10 Digital & Brand Partnerships with FAST overseen by VP Sara Levine and Library sales is led by VP of Licensing, Andrew Dignan.

