SEASON TWO OF DORA, PARAMOUNT+'s ORIGINAL ANIMATED PRESCHOOL SERIES, PREMIERES FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Season One of DORA Makes Its Linear Debut on Monday, Sept. 16, on Nickelodeon

Dascha Polanco Joins Voice Cast as Season Two Guest Star

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Season One of DORA Available to Stream Now Exclusively on Paramount+

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Paramount+ today announced the second season of DORA, the original animated preschool series, will premiere on Friday, Sept. 13, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with other international markets to be announced at a later date. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, the second season features 26 CG-animated 11-minute episodes and follows everyone's favorite bilingual explorer, Dora, as she continues her epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest. Additionally, DORA will make its linear debut Monday, Sept. 16, premiering Monday through Thursday for three consecutive weeks at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and 5 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel. All 26 episodes of the first season are also available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

DORA Episodic Still 1 DORA Episodic Still 2

In the second season, Dora and her best monkey friend, Boots, encounter new challenges, overcome tricky obstacles, and explore new fantastical territories. Kids will join the iconic Latina heroine on her journey as she meets new friends and helps others, learning inspiring lessons through catchy songs and nonstop laughter.

The series stars Diana Zermeño as Dora; Asher Colton Spence as Boots; Anairis Quiñones as Map and The Fiesta Trio's Armadillo; Marc Weiner as Swiper; Mike Smith Rivera as Papi; Maria Canals-Barrera as Abuela; Danny Burstein as Grumpy Old Troll and The Fiesta Trio's Frog and Marmoset; Katarina Sky as Backpack; Donovan Monzon-Sanders as Tico; Tandi Fomukong as Isa; Quintún Muñoz as Benny; Chris Gifford as Big Red Chicken; and Kathleen Herles, the original voice of Dora the Explorer, as Mami. Additional guest stars include Taboo as Quickatoo and Kate del Castillo as Ale the Alebrije. Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black, In the Heights) joins season two as La Reina.

DORA is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., and created by Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes. Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Rich Magallanes serve as executive producers. Henry Lenardin-Madden serves as co-executive producer, and Alejandro Bien-Willner serves as story editor. Marielle Kaar is Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the series. Dora the Explorer was created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner.

Since its launch on Nickelodeon on August 14, 2000, Dora the Explorer quickly emerged as a global pop-culture phenomenon and, nearly 25 years later, remains one of the most-watched preschool shows of all time. Dora has crossed social, racial and language boundaries and stands as a hero and friend to millions of children around the world. The series is seen in more than 150 countries and territories and translated in 32 languages on Nickelodeon channels and Paramount+ around the globe and through syndication. Throughout its eight-season run, Dora the Explorer received countless accolades, including Emmy®, Peabody, NAACP, Alma, Imagen, Latino Spirit, Gracie Allen, Parents' Choice, Common Sense Media and Television Critics Association awards.

Season one of DORA is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and also on Nick Jr. internationally. Additional Dora content, including all eight seasons of Dora the Explorer, is also available on Paramount+ as part of the expansive ExploraDora Collection.

