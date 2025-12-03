Season Two of Lighting the Legal Career Path Podcast Continues to Champion Authenticity and Diversity in Law

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its debut season, Lighting the Legal Career Path—the podcast hosted by Erica Moore-Burton, Esq.—returns for an exciting second season, featuring more candid conversations with influential voices in the legal profession.

Host, Erica Moore-Burton, Esq.

Dedicated to amplifying the stories of female and BIPOC attorneys, Lighting the Legal Career Path has quickly gained recognition for its insightful, heartfelt approach to exploring what it takes to thrive in law. Season Two promises to go even deeper, examining themes of leadership, authenticity, cultural identity, and personal growth within an evolving legal landscape.

Upcoming guests include Yemi Adegbonmire, Esq., who shares her journey navigating the intersection of law and creativity; Shardé Skahan, Esq., who discusses resilience, self-advocacy, and finding purpose through service; and Cynthia Grande, Esq., who offers a powerful perspective and advice on the current immigration climate, building a law practice, and remaining grounded through it all.

Host Erica Moore-Burton Esq., founder and president of Round Hill Legal Search, brings over two decades of experience as a legal recruiter, attorney, and career coach. Her platform continues to highlight the importance of authenticity in law—how staying true to one's principles builds trust, strengthens relationships, and drives long-term success.

"The conversations this season are deeply personal, yet universally inspiring," says Moore-Burton. "Each guest reminds us that while the path may look different for everyone, the common thread is perseverance, passion, and a commitment to creating space for others to succeed."

In addition to the signature "Erica's Fun Five" segment—where guests share their favorite books, quotes, and lessons learned—Season Two will introduce new discussions on balancing purpose with performance, the changing face of leadership in law, and how attorneys can shape culture both inside and outside the courtroom.

Listen and Subscribe:

Lighting the Legal Career Path is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify .

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Organizations and law firms invested in advancing diversity, inclusion, and leadership in the legal field are invited to partner as sponsors. Founding sponsors receive visibility across marketing campaigns and may nominate guest speakers for upcoming episodes.

For more information, visit lightingthelegalcareerpath.com or contact [email protected] .

