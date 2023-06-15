Seasonal Ear Essentials: Ear Care Leader EOSERA Launches New Product in Time for Summer

EOSERA Launches Ear Dryer MD in CVS and Walgreens stores, and Ear Pain MD for Kids in Walmart stores June 2023, in time for warmer weather and days at the pool.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for days at the beach and in the water, ear care experts, EOSERA, launches a new product, Ear Dryer MD—an electric and rechargeable ear drying device with extra tips and a portable carrying case, great to use after swimming or showering. In addition to Ear Dryer MD, Eosera expands distribution for Ear Pain MD for Kids, a 4% lidocaine numbing drop that temporarily soothes painful ears. Find Ear Pain MD for Kids in Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and other major retailers.

"We are always looking to innovate in the ear care space. Our newest addition to the suite of EOSERA products is the Ear Dryer MD. It's a sleek, effective device that dries water quickly from the ear canal. We're thrilled to be launching it in major retailers and know it will help those with water-clogged ears," says Elyse Dickerson, CEO.

"Keeping water out of your ears is one of the best ways to help keep infections away this summer, and a product like Ear Dryer MD is a wonderful tool to help in the summer season," says Fort Worth audiologist, Dr. Carson. "In addition, Ear Pain MD's ability to temporarily relieve pain quickly helps kids better enjoy the warmer weather."

Ear Pain MD for Kids, the only topical ear care product with 4% lidocaine— the maximum amount available over the counter indicated for the temporary relief of pain— is launching their pediatric version in Walmart stores, adding to the availability of the product in major retailers. Ear Pain MD for Kids is not intended to treat an infection.

Summer essentials should include ear care. Pick up EOSERA'S Ear Dryer MD and Ear Pain MD for Kids today at participating retailers.

About EOSERA:

EOSERA, Inc. is a female-led company developing innovative products targeting under addressed healthcare needs in ear care. EOSERA products are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. EOSERA products are currently available in over 28K stores nationwide and online, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and Amazon.

SOURCE Eosera

