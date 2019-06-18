Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Markets, 2017-2018 to 2016-2027 - Differentiated Vaccines Targeting Specific Population Subgroups will See Significant Uptake
Jun 18, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seasonal Influenza Vaccines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Seasonal influenza is an acute viral infection that is spread by person-to-person transmission. Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, circulates worldwide and can affect anyone in any age group, although annual epidemics peak during winter in temperate climates. Seasonal influenza can be type A, B, or C. Type A influenza viruses are considered to be the most virulent of the three types, and can be further classified by serotype based on antibody response to the virus.
Market Snapshot
- Conversion to quadrivalent influenza vaccines will drive market growth.
- Differentiated vaccines targeting specific population subgroups will see significant uptake.
- Universal flu vaccines could gain rapid uptake if they can show efficacy against multiple influenza strains.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: SEASONAL INFLUENZA VACCINES
Overview
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Overview And Trends
Key Drivers And Resistors Of Conversion To Qivs
Market Definition And Methodology
US Market Forecast
France Market Forecast
Germany Market Forecast
Italy Market Forecast
Spain Market Forecast
UK Market Forecast
Primary Research Methodology
MARKETED DRUGS: SEASONAL INFLUENZA VACCINES (Published on 10 January 2019)
Overview
Product Overview
Inactivated Vaccines
Product Profile: Flumist Qiv
Product Profile: Flublok
Product Profile: Flucelvax Qiv
Product Profile: Fluzone High-Dose
PIPELINE: SEASONAL INFLUENZA VACCINES (Published on 10 January 2019)
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Universal Influenza Vaccines
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Fluad Qiv
Product Profile (Late Stage): Mt-2271
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7891q
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article