Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Markets, 2017-2018 to 2016-2027 - Differentiated Vaccines Targeting Specific Population Subgroups will See Significant Uptake

Seasonal influenza is an acute viral infection that is spread by person-to-person transmission. Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, circulates worldwide and can affect anyone in any age group, although annual epidemics peak during winter in temperate climates. Seasonal influenza can be type A, B, or C. Type A influenza viruses are considered to be the most virulent of the three types, and can be further classified by serotype based on antibody response to the virus.

Conversion to quadrivalent influenza vaccines will drive market growth.

Differentiated vaccines targeting specific population subgroups will see significant uptake.

Universal flu vaccines could gain rapid uptake if they can show efficacy against multiple influenza strains.

FORECAST: SEASONAL INFLUENZA VACCINES

Overview

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Overview And Trends

Key Drivers And Resistors Of Conversion To Qivs

Market Definition And Methodology

US Market Forecast

France Market Forecast

Germany Market Forecast

Italy Market Forecast

Spain Market Forecast

UK Market Forecast

MARKETED DRUGS: SEASONAL INFLUENZA VACCINES (Published on 10 January 2019)

Product Overview

Inactivated Vaccines

Product Profile: Flumist Qiv

Product Profile: Flublok

Product Profile: Flucelvax Qiv

Product Profile: Fluzone High-Dose



PIPELINE: SEASONAL INFLUENZA VACCINES (Published on 10 January 2019)

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Universal Influenza Vaccines

Product Profile (Late Stage): Fluad Qiv

Product Profile (Late Stage): Mt-2271



